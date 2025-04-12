"We don't expect Marathon to become Destiny 3": Bungie reckons "if you are a Destiny player who's not really interested in any PvP," Marathon is "probably not the game for you"

Bungie's upcoming sci-fi extraction shooter Marathon isn't aiming to replace Destiny, and in fact, its director is very open about the fact that Destiny players who are only into PvE experiences might not vibe with the new game at all.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Marathon game director Joe Ziegler talks about the process of onboarding players from Destiny, noting that "there's some differences" between the two, with "some barriers" that the devs "can help smooth out." However, "I think there's other things that maybe we can't," he adds, "just to be 100% honest."

Ziegler explains: "I think part of it is we don't expect Marathon to become Destiny 3. Our goal is not to basically make a new product that replaces Destiny 2 . We believe that Destiny 2 has a future, and the team working on it has been working really hard to understand what players' needs are. But if you like Destiny, and you happen to like a lot of PvP sandbox experiences, and those are other games that you play, then we think that that Marathon could be something very exciting for you."

Admittedly, Ziegler continues, Destiny players may have "a certain advantage" in Marathon since "our weapon systems tend to be a little bit similar," but equally, "there's just enough change where I think you're gonna have to relearn some of that curve as well."

That doesn't mean that every Destiny fan is going to adore Marathon and everything it has to offer, though. "If you are a Destiny player who's really not interested in any PvP at all, it's probably not the game for you, because there's gonna be PvP interactions that occur," the game director warns. "At some point, someone else who is a player is gonna come across you and shoot you."

He later doubles down: "I think if you are only looking for PvE experiences, definitely Marathon is not the game for you. [...] We are very comfortable saying, yeah, this isn't a game for everybody. This is a game for: if you like PvP experiences, especially in sandbox spaces, then this is probably something you're gonna enjoy."

Marathon is avoiding Helldivers 2's biggest mistake as Bungie confirms you won't need a PSN account on PC and Xbox.