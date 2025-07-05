With Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox, hopium for a Halo crossover is at an all-time high even if some divers are really against the idea
ODSTs are probably more likely than Master Chief himself, though
Helldivers 2 players are crossing their fingers and toes for an official Halo collaboration, but not everyone's on the same side of the galactic war table.
Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 26 - PlayStation seems to be doing a cheeky trade for fellow sci-fi shooter Gears of War, whose remaster is hitting PS5 on the same day - so divers took the opportunity to pine for a Halo crossover in the game. Helldivers 2 got a warbond themed after Killzone, after all, so there's already a precedent for collabs.
All this week, divers deployed onto the game's maiin subreddit to share their wildest dreams. Some even created mock ups for the potential warbond containing ODST (who are basically helldivers in all but name) armor, weapons like the energy sword, and a poncho modelled after Master Chief's walks across the desert.
I'm so ready for a Halo Warbond (Concept) from r/Helldivers
Halo crossover Warbond idea, Would you buy this for over 1000 SC? from r/Helldivers
Thing is, there were plenty of naysayers, too. It's understandable. In a game where you play as somewhat fragile, ragdolling soldiers facing immeasurable odds, you don't want to look like the hulking Master Chief, who is canonically the universe's greatest weapon.
One particular post reminded folks that Arrowhead boss Johan Pilestedt actually put to rest those fears months ago, though. In a Discord message, Pilestedt basically implied that anything more advanced than Warhammer 40K grunts were probably off the table, including the Master Chief and Doom Guy, but Starship Troopers and ODSTs were a-okay.
For anyone not familiar with Halo, ODSTs (orbital drop shock troopers) are soldiers who are still stupidly brave enough to fight aliens multiple times their size, but they aren't genetically enhanced like Spartans. That puts them more in line with Helldivers - they even deploy from the sky in little pods, as well. See, it's perfect.
Helldivers 2 is "definitely not" coming to Game Pass despite its Xbox launch, and there are "no plans" for cross progression, but most players are just happy to be getting reinforcements
