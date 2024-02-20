Everything you need to know about Helldivers 2

Our Helldivers 2 guides will turn a flailing, bullet-ridden grunt into a stalwart defender of liberty, teaching you everything you need to know about the game. Whether it's the best weapons and armor, pesky error codes and how to handle them, the best way to beat certain enemies and bosses, or just little handy tidbits, we've got you covered here. Helldivers 2 is a game that quickly escalates the difficulty over time, but that needn't be an issue - we'll help you progress forward every step of the way, and ensure the protection of our beloved Super Earth. Er… we are protecting Super Earth, right?

Basic Helldivers 2 guides

To start with, let's cover the real fundamental technicals, and the sorts of things that even prospective players might want to check before buying the game.

Can I play Helldivers 2? Developers Arrowhead famously live by the mantra that "A game for everyone is a game for no one" - but does that include you? If you have specific needs from your games, we'll explain if there's Helldivers 2 crossplay and cross-platform compatibility, as well as answering the important question for lovers of Single Player: can you play Helldivers 2 Solo?

Before the fighting starts… There's a few things to cover before you start shooting down Terminids: for one thing, how does the Helldivers 2 progression system work, and how do you level up? Where's the Helldivers 2 rename ship function, if you're not thrilled with the first title you christened it with? And if you want to be selective with your dialogue, where's the Helldivers 2 push to talk button?



Server Problems, Error Codes and Glitches

Helldivers 2 has not had the most stable reputation so far. Oh sure, the game itself is superb, at least when it's working. Unfortunately, what with server overload and a few other problems, there are moments where it isn't - and that's where our Helldivers 2 errors and server status page will help you out. In fact, one glitch about Helldivers 2 not giving rewards after missions has been so prevalent, we actually put together a guide on how to handle it.

Weapons, Armor, Stratagems and Loadouts

Knowing what weapons, armor and equipment to bring into Helldivers 2 is essential, as your choice of guns and Stratagems will definitely mean the difference between success and annihilation.

Weapons and Guns To start with, we'll explain how to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2 , as it's not the most obvious process and all the great guns will require some work to obtain first. But once you do, our Helldivers 2 best weapons page comes with a full tier list for every firearm in the game and more besides, even breaking down the best weapons for fighting specific kinds of enemies!

Armor, Stratagems and Equipment Beyond that, there's plenty more to choose. Make sure you're dressed up in the Helldivers 2 best armor , for one thing, as well as equipping all the Helldivers 2 best stratagems , allowing you to call in superweapons or rain death about those damn automatons! Finally, you might've noticed all the Helldivers 2 Boosters , special perks you can equip - but how do they work, and are they worth the high investment price?



Enemies and bosses

The enemies of Helldivers 2 are all lethal in different ways, with some trying to swarm the player in hordes, while others unleash deadly barrages of ranged attacks - or even just soaking up damage before they club you into the floor with barely a scratch on them. Let's cover your foes, and how you can take them down.

Missions and objectives

Finally, once you're in the field - what do you do? How do you complete your objectives successfully? There's no shortage of challenges and missions to complete in the name of Super Earth, and we've explained all the ones that have given players the biggest problems.

For a start, for those wanting to upgrade their ship, here's how to farm Samples in Helldivers 2, and then when you're out picking missions, you might want a primer on what to expect regarding those time-sensitive Helldivers 2 Defend Campaigns?

Once you're actually in missions, there's some objectives that are a little more complex than just accumulating kills. That's why we've explained how how to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2, if you feel like some industrial sabotage, how to Transport the Hard Drive in Helldivers 2, if you want to carry information across enemy lines, and how to rescue science teams in Helldivers 2 and evacuate civilians, if you want to tackle one of the most infamous hard missions in the whole game!

