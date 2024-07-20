College Football 25 best teams list sees Georgia conquer all

The College Football 25 best teams list is essential for anyone keen to launch an NCAA dynasty, and especially pleasant viewing for residents of Georgia. The Bulldogs narrowly edge out Ohio State for the College Football 25 number one spot at launch, while there’s good news too for fans of Oregon, Alabama and Texas. Below we take you through all the top-ranked rosters, along with the five weakest, in your College Football 25 best teams guide.

(Image credit: EA)

The top 25 rankings on the College Football 25 best teams list are right here. Georgia are absolutely monstrous, and pepper the College Football 25 best players list too. However, defense is really tough this year, and you may note that Ohio State are actually two points stronger on that side of the ball. So if you fancy starting Dynasty mode as a true superpower, they’re worth strong consideration. Once you have, bookmark our College Football 25 recruiting guide. All ratings are correct as of Saturday, July 20.

1. Georgia: 95 OVR – OFF 94, DEF 94

2. Ohio State: 93 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 96

3. Oregon: 93 OVR – OFF 94, DEF 90

4. Alabama: 92 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 90

5. Texas: 92 OVR – OFF 91, DEF 88

6. Clemson: 90 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 90

7. Notre Dame: 90 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 90

8. LSU: 90 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 84

9. Florida State: 90 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 90

10. Penn State: 88 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 88

11. Utah: 88 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 88

12. Michigan: 88 OVR – OFF 82, DEF 90

13. Miami: 88 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 82

14. Texas A&M: 88 OVR – OFF 85, DEF 84

15. Ole Miss: 88 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 82

16. Colorado: 87 OVR – OFF 89, DEF 84

17. Oklahoma: 87 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 88

18. Wisconsin: 87 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 86

19. USC: 87 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 86

20. Virginia Tech: 87 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 86

21. NC State 87 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 82

22. Kansas: 87 OVR – OFF 87, DEF 82

23. Arizona: 87 OVR –OFF 87, DEF 82

24. Oklahoma State: 87 OVR – OFF 83, DEF 84

25. Iowa: 87 OVR – OFF 76, DEF 88

(Image credit: EA)

While you’re salivating over the rankings above, spare a thought for those not so fortunate. At the other end of the spectrum are the five worst teams in the game. Out of sympathy we’ve listed them below. Win with these guys and you are very justified in unleashing the entire list of College Football 25 celebrations.