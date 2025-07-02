WWE 2K25 has the biggest game file size on Switch 2, and is releasing as a code in a box despite advertising a game key card in its trailer

2K has confirmed that WWE 2K25 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this month, with the game boasting the biggest file size of any game on a Nintendo system... and it's not even using a game key card.

After announcing that the series would be making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, 2K games confirmed via a trailer that WWE 2K25 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23, 2025.

The Nintendo eShop listing for the game has confirmed that it is going to be the biggest game on the Nintendo Switch 2 in terms of file size, coming in at 73.2GB (beating the previous record of 69.2 by Split Fiction). Considering the game is 115.5GB on PS5, it has been lowered somewhat, but it's still pretty beefy.

Anytime, Anywhere! Official WWE 2K25 Nintendo Switch 2 Announce Trailer | 2K - YouTube Watch On

Considering Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said that game key cards exist due to the sizes of games getting bigger, and the Switch 2 cards only supporting up to 64GB, it was no surprise when 2K had text in the trailer saying that WWE 2K25 would be using one: "Game key card must be inserted while downloading game and each time game is played."

Except it turns out that is not the case, as 2K has since confirmed to Nintendo Life that WWE 2K25's physical release will be a code in a box, with not even a game key card included.

2K is no stranger to the code in box as NBA 2K24 released on the original Switch with a code in the box version, alongside a physical release that required an extra download, as the game holds the highest file size of any original Switch game.

This release marks the first time a WWE game has released on a Nintendo console since 2020's spinoff WWE 2K Battlegrounds. It's the first mainline entry to release since the absolute disaster that was WWE 2K18 on Switch, which is widely considered one of the worst games on the platform thanks to its awful performance issues, sitting at a 35 on Metacritic, which makes it the 5th worst rated game on the platform. It's no wonder none of the sequels were released on the system. Hopefully 2K25 fares a bit better on Switch 2.

WWE 2K25 is one of the best wrestling games ever, which you can read about in our WWE 2K25 review.