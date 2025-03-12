WWE 2K25 locker codes guide to free MyFaction cards

Active WWE 2K25 locker codes are already dropping, and you'll want to enter them as soon as you can. This element of WWE 2K25 enables you to add free packs or characters to MyFaction, and some treats carry over to the rest of the game as well – such as the 'Elite' wrestling figure version of The Rock. Scroll on for all current codes in our expired and active WWE 2K24 locker codes guide.

Active WWE 2K25 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

As of Wednesday, March 12 there are two active WWE 2K25 locker codes, with many more to come. Below is each code, what it gets you, and when it expires. To add even more Persona cards, visit our guide on how to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25.

ELITEROCK2K25 – Elite The Rock Persona Card [Expires March 16, 2025]

– Elite The Rock Persona Card [Expires March 16, 2025] WELCOMEWWE25 – Legend Series pack, Ascent Series pack, and Fierce Series pack [Expires March 13, 2025]

How to use WWE 2K25 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

All WWE 2K25 locker codes are applied in MyFaction, although some of the unlocked content can be used elsewhere in the game – such as Persona cards. Once these are added, the character in question becomes part of your WWE 2K25 roster and is playable across all modes.

To apply a code, start up the game and then select the large MyFaction panel on the left of the home screen. Now select the Locker Codes panel. Finally, enter the locker code you want to redeem in the text box.

Expired WWE 2K25 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

There are no expired WWE 2K25 locker codes at present. We'll maintain an ongoing list here so you know which ones sadly no longer work.

Where to find WWE 2K25 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

We plan to update this WWE 2K25 locker codes guide throughout the game’s life cycle. For live WWE 2K25 locker code releases, keep tabs on the game’s assorted social media feeds. These are the main ones:

Why is my WWE 2K25 locker code not working?

(Image credit: 2K)

The three most likely scenarios for a locker code not working are that it’s expired, you’ve misspelled it, or you’ve already used it before. If you’re certain that the problem is something else, try raising a ticket directly with 2K Support. To see which other wrestlers are coming soon, check out our WWE 2K25 DLC guide for future content drops.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.