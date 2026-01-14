NBA 2K Mobile codes (January 2026) and how to redeem them

NBA 2K Mobile codes are in high demand from players, as they unlock new superstar cards to build your team with, as well as coins to make in-game purchases with and other boosters to speed up your progress. However, they are also quite elusive as they only last for a relatively short period of time before they expire, so you'll need to act fast in order to keep up with them. For the latest on current codes for NBA 2K Mobile and how to redeem them, read on.

If you're also shooting hoops on console or PC, then we have the latest NBA 2K26 locker codes for rewards there too.