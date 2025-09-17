Jujutsu Infinite codes can give you plenty of extra spins in this anime martial arts RPG, which are used to unlock new Innate Techniques that you take into battle. These Innate Techniques are the cornerstone of your fighting abilities, turning Cursed Energy into powerful moves to defeat your foes, so getting more chances to spin for improved techniques is always a welcome bonus. While codes can be elusive for this popular Roblox experience, there are no minimum requirements for using them and they get released reasonably often, so here's what you need to know about codes for Jujutsu Infinite and how to redeem them.



All Jujutsu Infinite codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Awesome Ninja Games)

There are currently no active Jujutsu Infinite codes available

Jujutsu Infinite codes are regularly revealed by the developer over on the official Discord server for the game, and these are often tied into upcoming or recent update releases. However, these don't stick around for long, with most of them having an expiry set for between two and four weeks after they're announced, so don't sleep on them when they arrive. The most recent code JJI_AWESOME just expired at the time of writing, so we can hopefully expect a new code in Jujutsu Infinite to be activated soon.

How to redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Awesome Ninja Games)

There are two different routes to redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes, depending on if you're in the game itself or the main menu. Within the experience, hit the Shopping Cart icon towards the top left corner of the screen, which will bring up the in-game store with a Redeem Code Here prompt above it. Tap that to open a text box, then type in an active code before hitting the > button to redeem it. Unlike other experiences, there are no requirements you need to meet before you can use codes in Jujutsu Infinite, other than completing the tutorial (don't skip it or you'll lose 20 free spins) to access this option.

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Awesome Ninja Games)

The other method for redeeming Jujutsu Infinite codes is to open the main menu of the game, then select the Customize option to reach the screen where you can spin to unlock new Innate Techniques. On the right hand side you'll see the Redeem Code Here prompt, so hit that to open the text box and enter an active code before using the > button to redeem it.

Expired Jujutsu Infinite codes

JJI_AWESOME – 100 Spins (expired September 17, 2025)

PLANT_MANIP_20K – 100 Spins (expired August 9, 2025)

PLANT_MANIP_OUT – 100 Spins (expired August 9, 2025)

PLANT_SOON – 50 Spins (expired July 21, 2025)

SKILLS_SORRY – 50 Spins (expired)

THUNDER_GOD – 150 Spins (expired)

PROJECTION_SOON – 50 Spins (expired)

20K_FOLLOW_THUNDR – 100 Spins (expired June 6, 2025)

THUNDER_SOON – 50 Spins (expired May 31, 2025)

PROJECTION_OUT – 100 Spins (expired)

PROJECTION_20K – 100 Spins (expired)

SOUL_REWORK_OUT – 100 Spins (expired)

SOUL_20K – 100 Spins (expired)

SOUL_SOON_REWORK – 50 Spins (expired)

MECH_MAX – 150 Spins (expired May 18, 2025)

MECH_SHUTDOWN – 30 Spins (expired May 17, 2025)

MECH_SOON – 50 Spins (expired May 15, 2025)

ANCIENT_CONSTRUCT – 200 Spins (expired May 15, 2025)

ANCIENT_SOON – 25 Spins (expired May 1, 2025)

REND_SPIDERWEB – 25 Spins (expired April 19, 2025)

SIX_EYED_CALAMITY – 200 Spins (expired April 12, 2025)

PATCH_SHUTDOWN – 25 Spins (expired March 30, 2025)

COOL_SHUTDOWN – 25 Spins (expired March 27, 2025)

CALAMITY_SOON – 50 Spins (expired)

CALAMITY_TESTER – 50 Spins (expired)

SMALL_PATCHES – 100 Spins (expired March 16, 2025)

QUEUE_FIX – 25 Spins (expired March 16, 2025)

SOUL_BUFFS – 100 Spins (expired February 22, 2025)

SOUL_SHUTDOWN – 25 Spins (expired February 22, 2025)

FUGA_SHUTDOWN – 25 Spins (expired)

HAPPY_VALENTINES – 50 Spins (expired February 15, 2025)

FUGA_PUPPET_UPD – 100 Spins (expired February 15, 2025)

READY_FOR_UPD – 50 Spins (expired February 15, 2025)

I_LOVE_JJI – 100 Spins (expired February 8, 2025)

LUNAR_SNAKE – 25 Spins, 9 Snake Talismans (expired February 8, 2025)

LUNAR_NEW_YEAR – 100 Spins, 2 x XP for 1 hour (expired February 8, 2025)

LUNAR_FOLLOWS – 200 Spins (expired January 31, 2025)

WORLD_TRADING_UPDATE – 200 Spins (expired January 25, 2025)

WINTER_UPD – 100 Spins (expired January 25, 2025)

I_LOVE_SHUTDOWNS – 50 Spins (expired January 23, 2025)

SNOWMAN_SHUTDOWN – 50 Spins (expired)

WINTER_SHUTDOWN – 50 Spins (expired January 18, 2025)

1M_FAVORITES – 100 Spins (expired January 14, 2025)

LUCK_REAL – 100 Spins (expired January 13, 2025)

RELEASE – 200 Spins (expired January 10, 2025)

MERRY_CHRISTMAS – 100 Spins (expired January 10, 2025)

JJ_SHUTDOWN – 25 Spins (expired January 2, 2025)

BACK_UP_AGAIN – 25 Spins, 2 x XP for 1 hour (expired December 31, 2024)

SHUTDOWN_AGAIN – 25 Spins (expired December 31, 2024)

TOP_SECRET – 150 Spins (expired December 30, 2024)

MISSION_SHUTDOWN – 50 Spins (expired December 30, 2024)

WELCOME_WAVE3 – Unknown Spins (expired)

WAVE3_PATCH – Unknown Spins (expired)

DIM_MAX – Unknown Spins (expired)

RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY – Unknown Spins (expired)

NAH_ID_WIN_50K – Unknown Spins (expired)

AWESOME_SHUTDOWN – 50 Spins (expired)

The Jujutsu Infinite codes above were previously active but have since expired, so can no longer be redeemed for rewards. Once released, these promos are often only valid for a few weeks, so keep an eye on the expiry dates if known and claim them as quickly as possible.

