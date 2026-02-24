Jujutsu Shenanigans codes (February 2026) for emotes, cash, achievements, and more
You need the latest Jujutsu Shenanigans codes if you want to torment opponents with the fresh emotes or splash some cash
Most Jujutsu Shenanigans codes won’t grant any competitive advantage in the anime-inspired fighting game, but you might get some cash to spend on random items, drinks, or emotes. Fighting games like this are as much about style than skill, after all.
It’s worth noting that new emotes and Victory Flashes purchased through the in-game shop require a combination of both in-game currency and Robux. With cash sometimes granted from free codes in this Roblox experience though, you can get your hands on drinks and other cool items completely for free. So, once you’re ready to kit out your character, find the latest Jujutsu Shenanigans codes below and the steps to redeem them.
If you'd prefer some more general rewards that will carry across all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered.
All Jujutsu Shenanigans codes
The following Jujutsu Shenanigans codes can be claimed for rewards:
- A7D2L26RNEPG74A3Q - Woven Insights Emote
The first time you redeem any code in Jujutsu Shenanigans, you’ll also receive the Nep Achievement. Once you’ve got that, though, other codes are still valuable, with previous rewards including plenty of cash to spend in the in-game store. Merch and passes require Robux alone, but you can roll the dice for random drinks and items with in-game cash. Otherwise, you might find codes simply grant you a new emote for greeting opponents… or adding some flair to your victory.
How to redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes
To redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes, you must launch the shop screen by clicking the Shop icon in the top-left corner of the screen. From here, click the Codes tab on the right, enter the code, then click Redeem.
There is no prerequisite to entering codes, and you can redeem the rewards above from the very first time you launch Jujutsu Shenanigans.
Expired Jujutsu Shenanigans codes
RIPBOWE- "Bowedown" Emote JJS1YEAR- "Development" Emote + $50 370MVISITS- "Party" Emote + $100 120MVISITS- "Party" Emote + $200 20MVISITS- $200
As you can see from the expired Jujutsu Shenanigans codes, there have previously been plenty of them granting cash money for you to spend in the store. Make sure you keep an eye on any new Jujutsu Shenanigans codes, so you never miss out again.
