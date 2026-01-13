Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes (January 2026) for Chikara, Yen, and boosts

Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes provide combatants with a whole host of rewards, in this faithful recreation of the original Anime Fighting Simulator that shut down several years ago. If you were a previous player then you'll instantly recognise the setting and mechanics, though the new developers promise plenty of original content too.



Redeeming the promos listed here will add a huge amount of Chikara and Yen to your account, which can be spent with merchants to get various upgrades as you level up, along with boosts to speed up that process in this Roblox experience. If you're all set to get training for the big boss fights, then these are the codes for Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless and how to redeem them.



If you're also looking for more general rewards that apply across all experiences, then we've got all of the latest Roblox promo codes for you.

All Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / AFS – Endless)

The following Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes can be claimed now:

BUGSPATCH4 – 1 Hour Boost

– 1 Hour Boost BUGSPATCH3 – Free Yen, scales with class

– Free Yen, scales with class BUGSPATCH2 – 1 Hour Boost

– 1 Hour Boost 125KLIKES – 1 Hour Boost

– 1 Hour Boost 50KFAVORITES – 1 Hour Boost

– 1 Hour Boost BUGSPATCH1 – 25,000 Yen

– 25,000 Yen 150KLIKES – 25,000 Yen

– 25,000 Yen KURAMANEXTWEEK – 25,000 Yen

– 25,000 Yen 25MVisits – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara UPDATETHISWEEKEND – 75,000 Chikara

– 75,000 Chikara 100KLIKES – 2 Hour Boost

– 2 Hour Boost NEWCHIKARACODE – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara 75KLIKES – 2 Hour Boost

– 2 Hour Boost ALMOST100KKLIKES – 3 Hour Boost

– 3 Hour Boost MOREYEN – Free Yen, scales with Class

– Free Yen, scales with Class MORECHIKARA – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara HappyNewYear – 1 Day Boost

– 1 Day Boost 50kLikes – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara 10MVisits – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara NewBloodlines – 100,000 Chikara

– 100,000 Chikara NewSpecials – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara 30kLikes – 25,000 Yen

– 25,000 Yen 25kLikes – 25,000 Yen

– 25,000 Yen 15kLikes – 25,000 Yen

– 25,000 Yen MinorBugs – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen BadActors – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara JanuaryIncident – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara Krampus – 500,000 Chikara

– 500,000 Chikara SecretCode – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara ChristmasTime – 1 Day Boost

– 1 Day Boost 10kLikes – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara 1MVisits – 50,000 Chikara

– 50,000 Chikara ChristmasDelay – Free Yen, scales with class

– Free Yen, scales with class Gullible67 – 1 Yen

– 1 Yen FreeChikara3 – 10,000 Chikara

– 10,000 Chikara FreeChikara2 – 10,000 Chikara

– 10,000 Chikara FreeChikara – 5,000 Chikara

– 5,000 Chikara YenCode – 1,000 Yen

As you can see from the list above, there are lots of Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes to sink your teeth into! If you work your way through and claim them all, you'll pick up over 200K Yen and more than 1M Chikara to give yourself a very healthy base to build on. There are also several cumulative days of boosts to stack up, which are helpful at any time to get you levelling up faster to speed up your progress.