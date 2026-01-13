Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes (January 2026) for Chikara, Yen, and boosts
Codes for Anime Fighting Simulator Endless will give you lots of free Chikara and Yen, plus boosts for days
Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes provide combatants with a whole host of rewards, in this faithful recreation of the original Anime Fighting Simulator that shut down several years ago. If you were a previous player then you'll instantly recognise the setting and mechanics, though the new developers promise plenty of original content too.
Redeeming the promos listed here will add a huge amount of Chikara and Yen to your account, which can be spent with merchants to get various upgrades as you level up, along with boosts to speed up that process in this Roblox experience. If you're all set to get training for the big boss fights, then these are the codes for Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless and how to redeem them.
If you're also looking for more general rewards that apply across all experiences, then we've got all of the latest Roblox promo codes for you.
All Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes
The following Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes can be claimed now:
- BUGSPATCH4 – 1 Hour Boost
- BUGSPATCH3 – Free Yen, scales with class
- BUGSPATCH2 – 1 Hour Boost
- 125KLIKES – 1 Hour Boost
- 50KFAVORITES – 1 Hour Boost
- BUGSPATCH1 – 25,000 Yen
- 150KLIKES – 25,000 Yen
- KURAMANEXTWEEK – 25,000 Yen
- 25MVisits – 50,000 Chikara
- UPDATETHISWEEKEND – 75,000 Chikara
- 100KLIKES – 2 Hour Boost
- NEWCHIKARACODE – 50,000 Chikara
- 75KLIKES – 2 Hour Boost
- ALMOST100KKLIKES – 3 Hour Boost
- MOREYEN – Free Yen, scales with Class
- MORECHIKARA – 50,000 Chikara
- HappyNewYear – 1 Day Boost
- 50kLikes – 50,000 Chikara
- 10MVisits – 50,000 Chikara
- NewBloodlines – 100,000 Chikara
- NewSpecials – 50,000 Chikara
- 30kLikes – 25,000 Yen
- 25kLikes – 25,000 Yen
- 15kLikes – 25,000 Yen
- MinorBugs – 50,000 Yen
- BadActors – 50,000 Chikara
- JanuaryIncident – 50,000 Chikara
- Krampus – 500,000 Chikara
- SecretCode – 50,000 Chikara
- ChristmasTime – 1 Day Boost
- 10kLikes – 50,000 Chikara
- 1MVisits – 50,000 Chikara
- ChristmasDelay – Free Yen, scales with class
- Gullible67 – 1 Yen
- FreeChikara3 – 10,000 Chikara
- FreeChikara2 – 10,000 Chikara
- FreeChikara – 5,000 Chikara
- YenCode – 1,000 Yen
As you can see from the list above, there are lots of Anime Fighting Simulator: Endless codes to sink your teeth into! If you work your way through and claim them all, you'll pick up over 200K Yen and more than 1M Chikara to give yourself a very healthy base to build on. There are also several cumulative days of boosts to stack up, which are helpful at any time to get you levelling up faster to speed up your progress.