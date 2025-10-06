Whiteout Survival codes are really useful if you can find them, because they'll help you to build up your base and keep your survivors safe as you protect them from the freezing conditions while fighting off enemies. Redeeming WOS gift codes will deliver all sorts of useful items to your inventory, from Gems that can be spent on items in the shop, to boosters that will speed up processes and resources that can be used in constructing new buildings. Redeeming these promos can be a little tricky, so here are all of the active Whiteout Survival gift codes and how to claim them on iOS and Android.

All Whiteout Survival codes

(Image credit: Century Games Pte. Ltd.)

These are the Whiteout Survival gift codes that can currently be redeemed:

BrightMoon – 1K Gems, 2x Mythic Expedition Skill Manuals, 2x Mythic Exploration Manuals, 8x 1h Training Speedup, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron

– 1K Gems, 2x Mythic Expedition Skill Manuals, 2x Mythic Exploration Manuals, 8x 1h Training Speedup, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron gogoWOS – 5x 100 Gems, 10K Hero XP, 2x Gold Keys, 20x 5m General Speedup

– 5x 100 Gems, 10K Hero XP, 2x Gold Keys, 20x 5m General Speedup welcometotgs25 – 500x Gems, 3x 10K Hero XP, 1h Training Speedup, 1h Construction Speedup, 1h Research Speedup, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron

Whiteout Survival codes provide a generous number of rewards when redeemed, as you can see from the current offerings listed above. However, they also tend to expire rather quickly, so make sure that you're checking back here regularly for new WOS gift codes so you don't miss out on a free boost of Gems, Boosters, Resources, and more. Remember that Whiteout Survival gift codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly how they are written.

How to redeem Whiteout Survival codes

(Image credit: Century Games Pte. Ltd.)

To redeem gift codes in Whiteout Survival, you need to head to the Gift Code Center through your web browser. Login using your Player ID, which can be found by tapping your Avatar in the top left corner of the game screen and then copying the number next to ID under your name. Once connected, type or copy the gift code into the text box and enter the verification code underneath, then hit Confirm to claim your rewards. These will be instantly delivered to your in-game mail, so open the message there to receive them.

If you are playing on Android, then you also have the option to redeem Whiteout Survival codes directly through the game. Tap on your Avatar in the top left corner, hit the Settings cog icon at the bottom, and then tap the Gift Code button that appears alongside the other options. You can then enter WOS gift codes into the text box here, for a more direct route to redeem them.

Expired Whiteout Survival codes

GAECHEONJEOL – 1K Gems, Mythic Shard, 5x Stamina, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron

– 1K Gems, Mythic Shard, 5x Stamina, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron coffee1001 – 1K Gems, Gold Key, 2x Platinum Keys, 5x Stamina

– 1K Gems, Gold Key, 2x Platinum Keys, 5x Stamina RedLeaves2025 – 1K Gems, 200x Component XP, 2x Gold Key, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron

– 1K Gems, 200x Component XP, 2x Gold Key, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron bonus – 5x 100 Gems, 2x 10K Hero XP, 3x 1h Training Speedup, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron

– 5x 100 Gems, 2x 10K Hero XP, 3x 1h Training Speedup, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron WOSTIKTOK25 – 1K Gems, Gold Key, 2x Platinum Keys, 5x Stamina

– 1K Gems, Gold Key, 2x Platinum Keys, 5x Stamina UPDATE0915 – 3-day Primal Vibe Avatar Frame, 5x 100 Gems, 50x Min Speed

– 3-day Primal Vibe Avatar Frame, 5x 100 Gems, 50x Min Speed Teacher2025 – 1K Gems, 8x 1h Training Speedup, Gold Key, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron

– 1K Gems, 8x 1h Training Speedup, Gold Key, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron ST0914LOVE – 3-day Primal Vibe Avatar Frame, 5x 100 Gems, 50x Min Speed

– 3-day Primal Vibe Avatar Frame, 5x 100 Gems, 50x Min Speed OFFICIALSTORE – 1K Gems, 2x Mythic Shards, 2x Mythic Expedition Manuals, 2x Mythic Exploration Manuals, Lucky Hero Gear Chest, 5x 10K Hero XP, 8x 1h Speed

– 1K Gems, 2x Mythic Shards, 2x Mythic Expedition Manuals, 2x Mythic Exploration Manuals, Lucky Hero Gear Chest, 5x 10K Hero XP, 8x 1h Speed 901MUSIC – 3-day Primal Vibe Avatar Frame, 5x 100 Gems, 50x Min Speed

– 3-day Primal Vibe Avatar Frame, 5x 100 Gems, 50x Min Speed 200MDownload – 1K Gems, 3x Mythic Shards, 8x 1h Training Speedup, 50x 1K Meat, 50x 1K Wood, 10x 1K Coal, 5x 1K Iron

Above are some of the more recent Whiteout Survival gift codes that have since expired, so they can no longer be redeemed – if you get an "Expired, unable to claim" message in the Gift Code Center then this is what has happened to them. Keep checking back regularly for fresh promos, so you can use them before they get moved to this section.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.