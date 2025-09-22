99 Nights in the Forest codes (September 2025) for free Gems

99 Nights in the Forest codes can give you a boost in this spooky adventure, as you attempt to survive in some eerie woods while searching for lost children. Whether you go it alone or team up with other players, you'll need to craft items and build a camp for protection against the strange creatures, cultists, and other threats that lurk in the darkness.

The initial promo available gives you some free Gems, and this Diamond currency lets you unlock new classes with different perks to help you live through the night in this Roblox experience. For all of the details, here are the current codes for 99 Nights in the Forest, along with an explanation of how to redeem them within the game.

All 99 Nights in the Forest codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Grandma's Favourite Games)

Here is the latest 99 Nights in the Forest code to redeem for free Gems:

AFTERPARTY – 15 Gems new!

Codes for 99 Nights in the Forest are a recent addition to this experience, which means we currently don't have a precedent set for how frequently fresh promos will be released or how long they will remain valid for. We can confirm that they are not case-sensitive and there are no account prerequisites you need to reach first, so you can use them as soon as you start playing. Below you'll find instructions for redeeming 99 Nights in the Forest codes, to get you on your way.

How to redeem 99 Nights in the Forest codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Grandma's Favourite Games)

To redeem 99 Nights in the Forest codes, all you need to do is join the experience via Roblox and arrive in the main lobby. Once there, hit the Diamond icon in the bottom left corner of the screen, then the Codes button that appears next to the Diamond purchase options. This will bring up an ENTER CODE text box, then type a code from our list and hit SUBMIT to claim it. Codes for 99 Nights in the Forest are not case-sensitive, and there is no minimum level or other requirements so you can use them right away.

Expired 99 Nights in the Forest codes

no expired codes yet

As 99 Nights in the Forest codes have only been recently added to the experience, there are currently no expired promos to be aware of. However, it's only a matter of time before codes start getting retired, so make sure you claim any that are available as soon as you can.

