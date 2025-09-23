All 99 Nights in the Forest classes explained

99 Nights in the Forest classes are an incredibly helpful way to take on the survival game mode, with helpful perks and starter items bolstering your chances from the offset. Plus, if you're working as part of a team, you've got yourself a clearly assigned role and you can play into your strengths.

When you're just starting out, it might be a better idea to look into how to earn free diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest, and using active 99 Nights in the Forest codes, so you can focus on a class that'll cost you a little more, but will ultimately help you not get killed by the massive deer, giant owl, wolves, frogs, or cultists. Phew.

Whether it's cooking up meals for your campmates or crafting all the gear you'll need to survive, there's plenty of 99 Nights in the Forest classes to choose from. 24, in fact. And here's everything you need to know about how to unlock them and what you'll get in exchange.

How to unlock 99 Nights in the Forest classes (Image: © Roblox) There's one way to unlock classes in 99 Nights in the Forest, and that's by buying them with diamonds. While you can buy diamonds from the shop in exchange for Robux, there's also plenty of ways to earn free diamonds and for that, you can check out our helpful guide above. Classes range in price from 10-600 diamonds, depending on what you're after. So, while it might be tempting to unlock some perks and starter items by getting the 10 diamond Camper, you might want to hold out a little longer to take advantage of even better ones. There's a reason they cost more, after all. Once you've got your diamonds, head to the daily class shop in the 99 Nights in the Forest lobby to buy them. It's important to note though, the class you want won't always be there, as they'll randomly be listed as 'out of stock'. You get one free re-roll to attempt to get the class you're after. After that, you'll have to pay 99 Robux.

All 99 Nights in the Forest classes and their perks

(Image credit: Roblox)

The current list of 99 Nights in the Forest classes with their starter tools and perks are as follows:

Camper - Costs 10 diamonds. Flashlight. Lvl 1: +10% reduced hunger drain, Lvl 2: Increased visibility at night, Lvl 3: Spawn with a stew

- Costs 10 diamonds. Flashlight. Lvl 1: +10% reduced hunger drain, Lvl 2: Increased visibility at night, Lvl 3: Spawn with a stew Scavenger - Costs 25 diamonds. Lvl 1: +2 sack space, Lvl 2: Open chests +20% faster, Lvl 3: Chance to get scrap as a bonus drop from chests

- Costs 25 diamonds. Lvl 1: +2 sack space, Lvl 2: Open chests +20% faster, Lvl 3: Chance to get scrap as a bonus drop from chests Base Defender - Costs 40 diamonds. Defense Blueprint x2. Lvl 1: Starts with 2 Defense Blueprints, Lvl 2: Defenses can be upgraded/upgraded durability, Lvl 3: Defenses you place deal higher damage

- Costs 40 diamonds. Defense Blueprint x2. Lvl 1: Starts with 2 Defense Blueprints, Lvl 2: Defenses can be upgraded/upgraded durability, Lvl 3: Defenses you place deal higher damage Medic - Costs 40 diamonds. Bandage x2. Lvl 1: 5x faster revives, Lvl 2: Improved revive on others, restores more health and hunger, Lvl 3: One of your bandages upgrade to a Medkit

- Costs 40 diamonds. Bandage x2. Lvl 1: 5x faster revives, Lvl 2: Improved revive on others, restores more health and hunger, Lvl 3: One of your bandages upgrade to a Medkit Cook - Costs 40 diamonds. Seasoning. Lvl 1: Seasoned food restores more hunger, Lvl 2: The Crockpot cooks 20% faster, Lvl 3: 25% chance to make a Hearty Stew

- Costs 40 diamonds. Seasoning. Lvl 1: Seasoned food restores more hunger, Lvl 2: The Crockpot cooks 20% faster, Lvl 3: 25% chance to make a Hearty Stew Hunter - Costs 40 diamonds. Bear Trap x2. Lvl 1: Increased meat drop rate, Lvl 2: Slightly higher pelt drop rate, Lvl 3: The pelt trade will offer an extra wolf pelt trade

- Costs 40 diamonds. Bear Trap x2. Lvl 1: Increased meat drop rate, Lvl 2: Slightly higher pelt drop rate, Lvl 3: The pelt trade will offer an extra wolf pelt trade Decorator - Costs 40 diamonds. Hammer. Lvl 1: Furniture trader offers +1 item per visit, Lvl 2: Furniture trade is always visible on the map when visiting, Lvl 3: Furniture is discounted by 25%

- Costs 40 diamonds. Hammer. Lvl 1: Furniture trader offers +1 item per visit, Lvl 2: Furniture trade is always visible on the map when visiting, Lvl 3: Furniture is discounted by 25% Support - Costs 45 diamonds. Bandage. Lvl 1: Bond with another player at the start of the game, absorb more damage for player, deal more damage when closer together, Lvl 2: Your support eats for both of you 80/20, Lvl 3: You can see the beam to your player at any distance

- Costs 45 diamonds. Bandage. Lvl 1: Bond with another player at the start of the game, absorb more damage for player, deal more damage when closer together, Lvl 2: Your support eats for both of you 80/20, Lvl 3: You can see the beam to your player at any distance Fisherman - Costs 50 diamonds. Fishing Rod. Lvl 1: Your fishing rods level up faster, Lvl 2: Fishing rod casts are instant and further, Lvl 3: Fish hook onto your fishing rod faster

- Costs 50 diamonds. Fishing Rod. Lvl 1: Your fishing rods level up faster, Lvl 2: Fishing rod casts are instant and further, Lvl 3: Fish hook onto your fishing rod faster Gambler - Costs 55 diamonds. Random Item. Lvl 1: 50/50 chance of upgrading/downgrading standard chests on opening it, Lvl 2: 60/40 chance of upgrading/downgrading standard chests on opening it, Lvl 3: +10% chance for chests to also drop coins

- Costs 55 diamonds. Random Item. Lvl 1: 50/50 chance of upgrading/downgrading standard chests on opening it, Lvl 2: 60/40 chance of upgrading/downgrading standard chests on opening it, Lvl 3: +10% chance for chests to also drop coins Ranger - Costs 70 diamonds. Flashlight, Revolver, 18x Revolver Ammo. Lvl 1: Start with 18 ammo, Lvl 2: +10% chance of refund ammo on shot, LvL 3: Start with 30 ammo

- Costs 70 diamonds. Flashlight, Revolver, 18x Revolver Ammo. Lvl 1: Start with 18 ammo, Lvl 2: +10% chance of refund ammo on shot, LvL 3: Start with 30 ammo Lumberjack - Costs 70 diamonds. Good Axe. Lvl 1: Get +20% to get one bonus log from trees, Lvl 2: +25% for a double sapling drop, Lvl 3: +20% to get one or two bonus logs from trees

- Costs 70 diamonds. Good Axe. Lvl 1: Get +20% to get one bonus log from trees, Lvl 2: +25% for a double sapling drop, Lvl 3: +20% to get one or two bonus logs from trees Farmer - Costs 80 diamonds. Watering Can. Lvl 1: Use the watering can to get rarer crops from farm plots, Lvl 2: Some saplings you plant will grow into apple trees, Lvl 3: Farm plots you water are guaranteed to grow one pumpkin

- Costs 80 diamonds. Watering Can. Lvl 1: Use the watering can to get rarer crops from farm plots, Lvl 2: Some saplings you plant will grow into apple trees, Lvl 3: Farm plots you water are guaranteed to grow one pumpkin Brawler - Costs 100 diamonds. Leather Body. Lvl 1: Can't use ranged weapons, +40% HP, +30% more damage with Melee weapons, Lvl 2: +10% health regeneration, Regen sooner after taking damage, Lvl 3: +5% chance to block incoming damage

- Costs 100 diamonds. Leather Body. Lvl 1: Can't use ranged weapons, +40% HP, +30% more damage with Melee weapons, Lvl 2: +10% health regeneration, Regen sooner after taking damage, Lvl 3: +5% chance to block incoming damage Alien - Costs 100 diamonds. Raygun. Lvl 1: Excellent visibility at night, sprint slower when alien tech is overheating, Lvl 2: Alien tech recharges faster, Lvl 3: Sprint faster when alien tech is at full charge

- Costs 100 diamonds. Raygun. Lvl 1: Excellent visibility at night, sprint slower when alien tech is overheating, Lvl 2: Alien tech recharges faster, Lvl 3: Sprint faster when alien tech is at full charge Berserker - Costs 100 diamonds. Medkit. Lvl 1: After first death, auto-revive with low HP and hunger, Lvl 2: On reviving receive a strength boost for a short duration, Lvl 3: Deal higher damage as your HP gets lower

- Costs 100 diamonds. Medkit. Lvl 1: After first death, auto-revive with low HP and hunger, Lvl 2: On reviving receive a strength boost for a short duration, Lvl 3: Deal higher damage as your HP gets lower Chef - Costs 150 diamonds. Chef's Station Blueprint and Recipe Book. Lvl 1: Can cook new unique recipes that give players huge bonuses, all cooked items are seasoned, Lvl 2: Unlock a new recipe, Lvl 3: Unlock a new recipe

- Costs 150 diamonds. Chef's Station Blueprint and Recipe Book. Lvl 1: Can cook new unique recipes that give players huge bonuses, all cooked items are seasoned, Lvl 2: Unlock a new recipe, Lvl 3: Unlock a new recipe Blacksmith - Costs 200 diamonds. Hammer. Lvl 1: You can craft items in the next crafting bench tier (up to tier 4), Lvl 2: +2 random crafting bench recipes will have discounts, Lvl 3: Chance to get extra scrap from items you put in the grinder

- Costs 200 diamonds. Hammer. Lvl 1: You can craft items in the next crafting bench tier (up to tier 4), Lvl 2: +2 random crafting bench recipes will have discounts, Lvl 3: Chance to get extra scrap from items you put in the grinder Poison Master - Costs 200 diamonds. Blowpipe and Poison Armour. Lvl 1: Your poison effects are stronger, Lvl 2: +25% chance for enemies to spread their poison on death, Lvl 3: Attacks deal increased damage to enemies afflicted with poison

- Costs 200 diamonds. Blowpipe and Poison Armour. Lvl 1: Your poison effects are stronger, Lvl 2: +25% chance for enemies to spread their poison on death, Lvl 3: Attacks deal increased damage to enemies afflicted with poison Fire Bandit - Costs 200 diamonds. Infernal Crossbow and Wildfire. Lvl 1: Start with an Infernal Crossbow and a Wildfire potion, Lvl 2: Your other tools have a chance to set enemies on fire, Lvl 3: +10% chance to get wildfire as a bonus drop from chests

- Costs 200 diamonds. Infernal Crossbow and Wildfire. Lvl 1: Start with an Infernal Crossbow and a Wildfire potion, Lvl 2: Your other tools have a chance to set enemies on fire, Lvl 3: +10% chance to get wildfire as a bonus drop from chests Assassin - Costs 500 diamonds. Katana and x120 Throwing Knives. Lvl 1: +10% sprint speed, -15% HP, +5% chance for Throwing Knives to spawn in chests, Lvl 2: First hit on an enemy has a chance to critically strike, Lvl 3: +10% chance for Throwing Knives to spawn in chests

- Costs 500 diamonds. Katana and x120 Throwing Knives. Lvl 1: +10% sprint speed, -15% HP, +5% chance for Throwing Knives to spawn in chests, Lvl 2: First hit on an enemy has a chance to critically strike, Lvl 3: +10% chance for Throwing Knives to spawn in chests Cyborg - Costs 600 diamonds. Alien Armour and Laser Cannon. Lvl 1: If alien tech overheats, you take damage and your armour is temporarily lowered, excellent visibility at night, Lvl 2: Alien tech deals increased damage, Lvl 3: Kills restore some alien tech energy

- Costs 600 diamonds. Alien Armour and Laser Cannon. Lvl 1: If alien tech overheats, you take damage and your armour is temporarily lowered, excellent visibility at night, Lvl 2: Alien tech deals increased damage, Lvl 3: Kills restore some alien tech energy Pyromancer - Costs 600 diamonds. Flamethrower. Lvl 1: Reload your flamethrower with fuel canisters, food is auto-cooked on drop, Lvl 2: Fuel canisters restore even more fuel, Lvl 3: You move faster for every burning enemy

- Costs 600 diamonds. Flamethrower. Lvl 1: Reload your flamethrower with fuel canisters, food is auto-cooked on drop, Lvl 2: Fuel canisters restore even more fuel, Lvl 3: You move faster for every burning enemy Big Game Hunter - Costs 600 diamonds. Rifle and x12 Rifle Ammo. Lvl 1: Can consume animal pelts to gain permanent bonuses, Lvl 2: Higher pelt drop rate, Lvl 3: You can infinitely consume mammoth tusks to permanently gain health

