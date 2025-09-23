How to get free diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

There's plenty of ways to get free diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest and all you need is a little bit of knowledge. Whether it's earning badges, surviving the long, hard nights, scavenging away or even taking advantage of active 99 Nights in the Forest codes for free gems,

No doubt if you're playing Roblox's survival mode, 99 Nights in the Forest, you'll have eyed up the classes that'll make playing the game that little bit easier—as long as you have diamonds to purchase them with. Obviously, you could buy them with Robux but that'll cost you real-world money, so let me show you how to avoid. Here's everything you need to build your diamond collection and swap them for some of the best 99 Nights in the Forest classes.

How to find free diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest (Image: © Roblox) Scavenging is not only key to survival in 99 Nights in the Forest, but you'll also stumble upon free diamonds from time to time. Diamonds can be found in certain chests—Good, Iron, Ice, Cold, Gold and Legendary. You'll find a single diamond at a time, but every little helps, right? You can also get diamonds from earning badges. There's a total of 42 to complete and with each one, you'll get a badge, but they do range in difficulty. Every 10 days that you survive, you'll earn a badge. Upgrading your fire can earn also you badges. Or, there's hardcore completionist badges like surviving 99 days in less than 90 minutes or without eating any meat that can all earn you free diamonds. You'll also automatically earn two diamonds when you survive past day 50 and three when you make it past 99 days. It all adds up and over time you'll make the diamonds you need for the class you want. © GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.