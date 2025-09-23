All 99 Nights in the Forest crafting recipes explained

99 Nights in the Forest crafting recipes aren't necessarily essential, but if you want to have a much better chance of surviving the long deadly days and nights of Grandma's Favourite Games unique mode, we seriously urge you to use your crafting bench.

Luckily, crafting is fairly simple, as long as you can find the items you need for your chosen recipe. Most of the time, you'll be chopping down trees for Wood or searching abandoned buildings for Scrap. Other times, you'll be heading deeper into the forest and risking your life for precious items.

There's plenty of recipes to choose from, like building a map for 3 Wood that'll show you where you and your campmates are. Or, 2 Scrap to build a shelf that'll work as an extra line of defense around your camp, keeping those naughty cultists and that unnerving deer away for as long as possible. Let's get crafting!

How to use the crafting bench in 99 Nights in the Forest (Image: © Roblox) The crafting bench will be at your camp as soon as you arrive into the game. You simply need to interact with it to open up the crafting recipes and find out which items you need. But, all the crafting recipes won't be available to you just yet. In order to unlock all the crafting recipes in 99 Nights in the Forest, you need to level up your crafting bench, which involves its own amount of crafting. To unlock crafting bench level 2, you'll need 5 Wood and 1 Scrap.

For level 3, you'll need 15 Wood and 10 Scrap.

For level 4, 30 Wood, 20 Scrap and 2 Cultist Gems.

For level 5, 50 Scrap, 50 Wood and 1 Gem of the Forest.



After each level is unlocked, you'll have new recipes to craft. As well as the crafting bench, there's also an Anvil you can unlock, which requires a mini quest of its own to gain access to. Once there, you can craft three extra recipes for useful items you wouldn't normally be able to get hold of so easily – Hammer, Bandages and Chainsaw.

All 99 Nights in the Forest crafting recipes and their perks

(Image credit: Roblox)

The current list of 99 Nights in the Forest crafting recipes and their perks are as follows:

Map - Lvl 1, 3 Wood, Open the world map anywhere.

- Lvl 1, 3 Wood, Open the world map anywhere. Old Bed - Lvl 1, 20 Wood, Increases the days passed by +1

- Lvl 1, 20 Wood, Increases the days passed by +1 Bunny Trap - Lvl 1, 5 Wood, Place near a bunny burrow to catch food

- Lvl 1, 5 Wood, Place near a bunny burrow to catch food Sun Dial - Lvl 2, 5 Scrap, Tells you how long here's left in the day or night

- Lvl 2, 5 Scrap, Tells you how long here's left in the day or night Farm Plot - Lvl 2, 10 Wood, Grows carrots every couple of days

- Lvl 2, 10 Wood, Grows carrots every couple of days Regular bed - Lvl 2, 5 Scrap, Increases the days passed counter by +1

- Lvl 2, 5 Scrap, Increases the days passed counter by +1 Compass - Lvl 2, 3 Scrap, Shows you which direction you're heading

- Lvl 2, 3 Scrap, Shows you which direction you're heading Wood Rain Storage - Lvl 2, 5 Scrap, Store logs without them getting wet

- Lvl 2, 5 Scrap, Store logs without them getting wet Shelf - Lvl 2, 2 Scrap, Store items easily (also great for barricading camp from cultists)

- Lvl 2, 2 Scrap, Store items easily (also great for barricading camp from cultists) Freezer - Lvl 2, 4 Scrap, Store food cleanly

- Lvl 2, 4 Scrap, Store food cleanly Log Wall - Lvl 2, 12 Wood, Fortify your camp fire (and keep cultists out)

- Lvl 2, 12 Wood, Fortify your camp fire (and keep cultists out) Bear Trap - Lvl 2, 3 Scrap, Drop on floor to trap enemies in places

- Lvl 2, 3 Scrap, Drop on floor to trap enemies in places Crock Pot - Lvl 3, 10 Scrap 15 Wood, Combine food for better dishes

- Lvl 3, 10 Scrap 15 Wood, Combine food for better dishes Good Bed - Lvl 3, 10 Scrap 10 Wood, Increases the days passed counter by +1

- Lvl 3, 10 Scrap 10 Wood, Increases the days passed counter by +1 Radar - Lvl 3, 10 Scrap 15 Wood, Uses Scrap to detect important points on the map

- Lvl 3, 10 Scrap 15 Wood, Uses Scrap to detect important points on the map Boost Pad - Lvl 3, 10 Scrap 15 Wood, Gives you a speed boost when leaving camp

- Lvl 3, 10 Scrap 15 Wood, Gives you a speed boost when leaving camp Biofuel Processor - Lvl 3, 12 Scrap 12 Wood, Turns meat and logs into biofuel which burns better

- Lvl 3, 12 Scrap 12 Wood, Turns meat and logs into biofuel which burns better Torch - Lvl 3, 6 Scrap 6 Wood, Increases brightly lit safe zone around your campfire

- Lvl 3, 6 Scrap 6 Wood, Increases brightly lit safe zone around your campfire Lightning Rod - Lvl 3, 8 Scrap, Attracts lightning in a storm

- Lvl 3, 8 Scrap, Attracts lightning in a storm Ammo Crate - Lvl 4, 30 Scrap 20 Wood 1 Cultist Gem, Lets you trade Scrap for ammo

- Lvl 4, 30 Scrap 20 Wood 1 Cultist Gem, Lets you trade Scrap for ammo Giant Bed - Lvl 4, 30 Scrap 20 Wood 1 Cultist Gem, Increases the days passed counter by +1

- Lvl 4, 30 Scrap 20 Wood 1 Cultist Gem, Increases the days passed counter by +1 Oil Drill - Lvl 4, 35 Scrap 25 Wood 1 Cultist Gem, Drills for oil 'periodically' which you can put on the campfire

- Lvl 4, 35 Scrap 25 Wood 1 Cultist Gem, Drills for oil 'periodically' which you can put on the campfire Teleporter - Lvl 4, 25 Scrap 15 Wood 1 Cultist Gem, Creates a teleport link between two places on the map (you'll need two teleporters)

- Lvl 4, 25 Scrap 15 Wood 1 Cultist Gem, Creates a teleport link between two places on the map (you'll need two teleporters) Respawn Capsule - Lvl 5, 40 Scrap 40 Wood 1 Gem of the Forest, Respawns the next player to die after charging

- Lvl 5, 40 Scrap 40 Wood 1 Gem of the Forest, Respawns the next player to die after charging Temporal Accelerometer - Lvl 5, 40 Scrap 40 Wood 1 Gem of the Forest, Skips the next night after charging

- Lvl 5, 40 Scrap 40 Wood 1 Gem of the Forest, Skips the next night after charging Weather Machine - Lvl 5, 40 Scrap 40 Wood 1 Gem of the Forest, No rain or thunderstorms for three days after charging

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.