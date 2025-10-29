Bee Swarm Simulator codes offer significant rewards to budding beekeepers, while you collect pollen and make honey with your growing swarm of bees that come in many different varieties. You'll also need to work with friendly bears and complete their quests, while expanding your hive and exploring further up the mountain to defeat the bugs and monsters lurking there.



The promos listed here unlock a selection of useful items, such as Tickets and Honey that can be spent to purchase new tools and accessories to improve your character. They also provide buffs to boost your productivity for a period of time, so you can get the most out of this apicultural Roblox experience. To find out more, here's what you need to know about the current codes for Bee Swarm Simulator and how to redeem them.



All Bee Swarm Simulator codes

The following Bee Swarm Simulator codes are active to redeem for rewards:

LatePresents – 2x Presents

– 2x Presents 777 – Honeyday Event Buff, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops for 7 minutes, 7x Red Boost, 7x White Boost, 7x Blue Boost, 7x Focus, 7x Haze, 7x Precision, 7x Coconut Field Winds, 7x Pine Tree Forest Winds, 7x Pepper Patch Winds, 7x Bitterberries, 7x Field Dice, 7x Whirligigs, 7x Tickets, 1x White Balloon

– Honeyday Event Buff, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops for 7 minutes, 7x Red Boost, 7x White Boost, 7x Blue Boost, 7x Focus, 7x Haze, 7x Precision, 7x Coconut Field Winds, 7x Pine Tree Forest Winds, 7x Pepper Patch Winds, 7x Bitterberries, 7x Field Dice, 7x Whirligigs, 7x Tickets, 1x White Balloon ThreeBeeVee – 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Loaded Dice, Mountain Top Field Code, 3x Mountain Top Field Boost, 13x Mountain Top Field Winds

– 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Loaded Dice, Mountain Top Field Code, 3x Mountain Top Field Boost, 13x Mountain Top Field Winds 15MMembers – 1x Red Balloon, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 15x Strawberries, 15x Blueberries, 15x Sunflower Seeds, 15x Pineapples, 15x Bitterberries, 15x Gumdrops, 4x Bamboo Field Boost, 15x Bamboo Field Winds, 4x Rose Field Boost, 15x Rose Field Winds, 4x Coconut Field Boost, 15x Coconut Field Winds

– 1x Red Balloon, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 15x Strawberries, 15x Blueberries, 15x Sunflower Seeds, 15x Pineapples, 15x Bitterberries, 15x Gumdrops, 4x Bamboo Field Boost, 15x Bamboo Field Winds, 4x Rose Field Boost, 15x Rose Field Winds, 4x Coconut Field Boost, 15x Coconut Field Winds BeesBuzz123 – 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Bitterberries, 10x Gumdrops

– 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Bitterberries, 10x Gumdrops GumdropsForScience – 15x Gumdrops

– 15x Gumdrops ClubBean – 1x Magic Bean, 2x Pineapple Patch Boost

– 1x Magic Bean, 2x Pineapple Patch Boost 38217 – 5x Tickets

– 5x Tickets BopMaster – 5x Tickets

– 5x Tickets Connoisseur – 5x Tickets

– 5x Tickets Crawlers – 5x Tickets

– 5x Tickets Nectar – 5,000x Honey

– 5,000x Honey Roof – 5x Tickets

– 5x Tickets Wax – 5x Tickets, 5,000x Honey

There are plenty of codes for Bee Swarm Simulator that can be claimed right now, and some of them offer a significant chunk of in-game items and buffs that can really give you a boost. Older promos that provide basics such as Tickets and Honey are still working, so there's a good selection of rewards available across the board.

How to redeem Bee Swarm Simulator codes

To redeem Bee Swarm Simulator codes, you can simply tap the Cog icon on the left side of the screen to open the settings, which will have a Promo Codes section at the top. Use the Enter Code text box to type in any of the promos listed here, then hit the Redeem button to claim them.

Note that Bee Swarm Simulator codes are not case-sensitive, so you can enter them however you like. However, to redeem some of them you need to become a member of the Bee Swarm Simulator Club, which just involves following that link and pressing the Join Community button.

Expired Bee Swarm Simulator codes

LatePresent – 1x Present

– 1x Present MarchIsMerry – 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Pink Balloon, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 10x Robo Party Blessing, 10x Festive Nymph Blessing, Beesmas Repentance for 8 hours, Super Smoothie Buff, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, Cactus Field Code for 30 minutes

– 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Pink Balloon, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 10x Robo Party Blessing, 10x Festive Nymph Blessing, Beesmas Repentance for 8 hours, Super Smoothie Buff, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, Cactus Field Code for 30 minutes Boo Swarm – 10x Gumdrops, 5x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Rascal Bee Jelly, 4x Pumpkin Patch Boost, 15x Pumpkin Patch Winds Conversion Boost for 1 hour, Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff for 1 minute

– 10x Gumdrops, 5x Jelly Beans, 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Rascal Bee Jelly, 4x Pumpkin Patch Boost, 15x Pumpkin Patch Winds Conversion Boost for 1 hour, Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops Buff for 1 minute Octobersmas – Honeyday Event

– Honeyday Event Summersmas – 1x Super Smoothie Buff, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 3x Pine Tree Forest Boost, 3x Pepper Patch Boost, 3x Spider Field Boost

– 1x Super Smoothie Buff, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 3x Pine Tree Forest Boost, 3x Pepper Patch Boost, 3x Spider Field Boost BoxWhoops – 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Pink Balloon, 10x Gumdrops, 10x Honeysuckles, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, 1x Marshmallow Bee Buff, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 4x Bamboo Spider Field Boost, 4x Strawberry Field Boost, 4x Bamboo Field Boost, Spider Field Code Buff for 1 hour, Strawberry Field Code Buff for 1 hour, Bamboo Field Code Buff for 1 hour

– 1x Marshmallow Bee, 1x Pink Balloon, 10x Gumdrops, 10x Honeysuckles, 1x Smooth Dice, 1x Micro-Converter, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, 1x Marshmallow Bee Buff, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 4x Bamboo Spider Field Boost, 4x Strawberry Field Boost, 4x Bamboo Field Boost, Spider Field Code Buff for 1 hour, Strawberry Field Code Buff for 1 hour, Bamboo Field Code Buff for 1 hour 6irthday – Honeyday Event, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops for 6 minutes, 6x Red Boost, 6x White Boost, 6x Blue Boost, 6x Focus, 6x Haste, 6x Precision, 6x Inspire, 6x Mountain Top Field Boost, 6x Mountain Top Field Winds, 6x Hub Field Boost, 6x Jelly Beans, 6x Honeysuckles, 6x Tickets, 1x White Balloon

– Honeyday Event, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, Unlimited Gumdrops for 6 minutes, 6x Red Boost, 6x White Boost, 6x Blue Boost, 6x Focus, 6x Haste, 6x Precision, 6x Inspire, 6x Mountain Top Field Boost, 6x Mountain Top Field Winds, 6x Hub Field Boost, 6x Jelly Beans, 6x Honeysuckles, 6x Tickets, 1x White Balloon BeequipTradeReboot – 1x Marshmallow Bee, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 4x Hub Field Boost, 15x Hub Field Winds, 4x Mountain Top Field Boost, 15x Mountain Top Field Winds

– 1x Marshmallow Bee, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 4x Hub Field Boost, 15x Hub Field Winds, 4x Mountain Top Field Boost, 15x Mountain Top Field Winds 2MLikes – Honeyday Event, 2x Pink Balloon, 2x Marshmallow Bees

– Honeyday Event, 2x Pink Balloon, 2x Marshmallow Bees BlackReboot – 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 3x Micro-Converters, 4x Mountain Top Field Boost, 15x Mountain Top Field Winds

– 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 3x Micro-Converters, 4x Mountain Top Field Boost, 15x Mountain Top Field Winds SonyXbox – Console Launch Boost for 2 days, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Micro-Convertor, 1x Field Dice, 5x Whirligigs, 5x Honeysuckles

– Console Launch Boost for 2 days, 1x Royal Jelly, 1x Micro-Convertor, 1x Field Dice, 5x Whirligigs, 5x Honeysuckles WonkyFlop – 1x Marshmallow Bee, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Mushroom Field Boost, 4x Blue Flower Field Boost, 10x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Mushroom Field Winds, 10x Blue Flower Field Winds

– 1x Marshmallow Bee, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Mushroom Field Boost, 4x Blue Flower Field Boost, 10x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Mushroom Field Winds, 10x Blue Flower Field Winds WeekExtension – 1x Marshmallow Bee, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Strawberry Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds

– 1x Marshmallow Bee, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Strawberry Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds PeppermintReboot – 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 10x Festive Nymph Blessing, Conversion Boost for 1 hour, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Strawberry Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds

– 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 10x Festive Nymph Blessing, Conversion Boost for 1 hour, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Strawberry Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds 5Years – Honeyday Event, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 5x Tickets, 5x Micro-Converters, 5x Neonberries, 5x Smooth Dice, 5x Marshmallow Bees

– Honeyday Event, 1x Super Smoothie Buff, 5x Wealth Clock Buff, 5x Tickets, 5x Micro-Converters, 5x Neonberries, 5x Smooth Dice, 5x Marshmallow Bees DemiDecade – 4x Pepper Patch Boost, 4x Pine Tree Forest Boost, 4x Coconut Field Boost, 15x Pepper Patch Winds, 15x Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15x Coconut Field Winds, 1x Mother Bear Morph, 1x Melody Buff, 10x Red Boost, 10x Blue Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Precision, 5x Inspire

There are a fair number of Bee Swarm Simulator codes that have now expired, as the developer has been quite generous with releasing them but they don't stick around forever. This highlights how important it is to claim promos as soon as you can, so you don't miss out on the many rewards these codes can provide.

