By using these promos you'll gain access to a wide range of outfits, accessories, and more from the Roblox catalog, without having to look them up or spend any money on them. That way you can give your full attention to roleplaying in this Roblox experience, whoever you choose to be. For everything you need to know, here are the current codes for Berry Avenue and how to redeem them.



All Berry Avenue codes

The following Berry Avenue codes are live and available to claim:

1375522716788 – Sneaky Golem Clash Royale card

– Sneaky Golem Clash Royale card 117726778303821 – Mini Pekka Clash Royale card

– Mini Pekka Clash Royale card 83601258181239 – Squid hair hat

– Squid hair hat 98232749484059 – Sakura Bakushin O face

– Sakura Bakushin O face 451221329 – True Blue Hair

– True Blue Hair 12145366 – Freckles

– Freckles 7987180607 – Big Grin

– Big Grin 427947884 – Voltron's Blazing Sword

– Voltron's Blazing Sword 1004377322 – Blue Prankster Face Hoodie

– Blue Prankster Face Hoodie 6238414257 – Miau Elegant Purse 3.0 White

– Miau Elegant Purse 3.0 White 4771618549 – Eggphone

– Eggphone 10193410519 – Gold ‘n' White Curved Horns

– Gold ‘n' White Curved Horns 2309348359 – Book Wings

– Book Wings 398634487 – Beautiful You jeans

– Beautiful You jeans 6470135113 – "Why Don't We" foam hand

– "Why Don't We" foam hand 90970321650184 – Johan Liebert

– Johan Liebert 5971691715 – Ready Player Two book

– Ready Player Two book 16897146400 – Spring Flower Crown

– Spring Flower Crown 123802331993434 – Chill Guy head

– Chill Guy head 17165040274 – Rainbow Fedora

– Rainbow Fedora 42321801 – Hot Chocolate

– Hot Chocolate 6275932619 – Elf Ears w/ White Piercings

– Elf Ears w/ White Piercings 11443490921 – Pink Lacey Heart Backpack

– Pink Lacey Heart Backpack 4599382735 – Frostee's Drone

– Frostee's Drone 7456698757 – Bangs

– Bangs 13334803720 – Headphones

– Headphones 12512939053 – Necklace

– Necklace 10713770556 – Arm Warmers

– Arm Warmers 12564630212 – Boots

– Boots 7013280308 – Pants

– Pants 7383515185 – Top

– Top 12356125807 – Hat

– Hat 5731040733 – Bag

– Bag 12502299900 – Earrings

– Earrings 13181156842 – Hair

– Hair 10789933479 – Hand Warmers

– Hand Warmers 11494963626 – Ponytail

– Ponytail 12251576545 – Lavender Shirt

– Lavender Shirt 10395141875 – Cherry Accessory

– Cherry Accessory 6066432784 – Pants

– Pants 11884268643 – Green Shorts

– Green Shorts 10694554025 – Green Top

– Green Top 13251125488 – Black Hair

– Black Hair 13357580626 – White Tote Bag

– White Tote Bag 14290013675 – Black Headphones

– Black Headphones 5202805550 – Necklace

– Necklace 10011797171 – Pants

– Pants 5816864874 – Orange Shirt

– Orange Shirt 15523904425 – Hoops

– Hoops 15589798698 – Cute Face

– Cute Face 4904654004 – Shadow Head

– Shadow Head 7243903012 – Starry Eyes

– Starry Eyes 4146872426 – Stormtrooper Helmet

– Stormtrooper Helmet 398633812 – Black Jeans with White Shoes

– Black Jeans with White Shoes 16630147 – Beautiful Hair for Beautiful People

– Beautiful Hair for Beautiful People 398633584 – Denim Jacket with White Hoodie

– Denim Jacket with White Hoodie 616380929 – The Winning Smile

– The Winning Smile 607785314 – Roblox Jacket

– Roblox Jacket 6909081094 – Head Slime Pet

– Head Slime Pet 973731735 – Cardboard Dragon Tail

– Cardboard Dragon Tail 5829305497 – Watching Longsleeve

– Watching Longsleeve 706742802 – Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie

– Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie 5830798662 – Kawaii Sunhat (Lace)

– Kawaii Sunhat (Lace) 4665360748 – Highlights Hood

– Highlights Hood 3381456332 – Scoops Ahoy hat

– Scoops Ahoy hat 2988778517 – Blackwidow's Batons

– Blackwidow's Batons 398673196 – Blonde Action Ponytail

– Blonde Action Ponytail 2261475708 – Rainbow Winds of Imagination

– Rainbow Winds of Imagination 451220849 – Lavender Updo hairstyle

– Lavender Updo hairstyle 5703030397 – Cute Kitty Bandage

– Cute Kitty Bandage 2906906446 – Royal Party Hat

– Royal Party Hat 562258641 – Festive Winter Shades

– Festive Winter Shades 3302590751 – Ghidorah's Wings

– Ghidorah's Wings 2956239660 – Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair

– Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair 5945436918 –Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle

–Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle 4849184439 – Butterfly Hat

– Butterfly Hat 494291269 – Super Super Happy Face

– Super Super Happy Face 1005840850 – Flower Clip

– Flower Clip 11599231787 – Big Glasses

– Big Glasses 12747063945 – Pink Top

– Pink Top 12820538476 – Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs

– Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs 6028069475 – Jordan 23 black and green outfit

– Jordan 23 black and green outfit 6048064692 – Black training bra and orange shorts

– Black training bra and orange shorts 6702321297 – Red punk girl outfit

– Red punk girl outfit 6935621784 – Black punk girl outfit

– Black punk girl outfit 8065738784 – Orange Baddie outfit

– Orange Baddie outfit 10116362781 – Red Leopard Print Outfit

– Red Leopard Print Outfit 10252227113 – Lilac Loungewear outfit

– Lilac Loungewear outfit 10768966726 – Pink Nike Jumpsuit

– Pink Nike Jumpsuit 12814583904 – Beautiful Face

– Beautiful Face 10913789630 – Spiderman Sweatshirt and Pants

– Spiderman Sweatshirt and Pants 13472715951 – Star Hair Clip

– Star Hair Clip 11095198309 – Axolotl Blue Pacifier

– Axolotl Blue Pacifier 11771034304 – Bear Pacifier

– Bear Pacifier 11804408815 – Black Heart Pacifier

– Black Heart Pacifier 11095227524 – Frog Pacifier

– Frog Pacifier 13173433386 – Heart Hair Clips

– Heart Hair Clips 12788134495 – Money

– Money 6202805550 – Necklace With Hearts and Pearls

– Necklace With Hearts and Pearls 11251388730 – Pink Pacifier

– Pink Pacifier 8780017969 – Realistic ears with stud earrings

– Realistic ears with stud earrings 11436322613 – Purple Pacifier

– Purple Pacifier 11712511561 – Unicorn Pacifier

– Unicorn Pacifier 5508770029 – White Bag

– White Bag 9130631127 – White Shorts

– White Shorts 11436404858 – Yellow Pacifier

There are a huge number of codes for Berry Avenue currently available, as you can see by the size of the above list. These offer all sorts of items, from dresses and pants to hairstyles and pacifiers, though because there are so many of them they do become difficult to manage – so if a particular codes isn't working for you, move on and try the next.

How to redeem Berry Avenue codes

You can redeem Berry Avenue codes straight away, so you don't need to do anything first to qualify. To get started, tap the arrow on the right hand side of the screen to bring up the menu icons and select the AVATAR option. Next, hit the MENU button at the top, then choose Equipped from the drop-down list. Finally, hit the IMPORT ID button to bring up the IMPORT ITEM ID text box, and type in the numerical code for the item you want to claim. If the message "This item is not on sale" appears then it has been removed from the Roblox catalogue and is now unavailable.

Expired Berry Avenue codes

1219668357 – Tis The Season To Be Jolly

– Tis The Season To Be Jolly 11712511561 – Woman head pacifier

– Woman head pacifier 1490702774 – Blueberries

– Blueberries 8209959147 – Cat Christmas cookies

– Cat Christmas cookies 8192276172 – Christmas anime girl

– Christmas anime girl 5954377206 – Christmas pattern

– Christmas pattern 5860756483 – Clouds and stars

– Clouds and stars 695443939 – Cry baby art

– Cry baby art 6314862514 – Cute milk pink

– Cute milk pink 9906339057 – Blue anime girl

– Blue anime girl 1490703412 – Blue flowers

– Blue flowers 899183487 – Blue pixel sky

– Blue pixel sky 9297309472 – Blue sky and flower

– Blue sky and flower 10605620492 – Blue wolf

– Blue wolf 7212797722 – Neon pink heart

– Neon pink heart 11425470452 – Pink anime girl

– Pink anime girl 7790577455 – Pink anime ice cream

– Pink anime ice cream 6005854793 – Pink Christmas trees

– Pink Christmas trees 11026864824 – Pink heart anime girl

– Pink heart anime girl 11251388730 – Pink pacifier

– Pink pacifier 7791889746 – Pink pastel roses

– Pink pastel roses 10630304694 – Pink Sanrio My Melody

– Pink Sanrio My Melody 9297286284 – Pink skies and bridge

– Pink skies and bridge 7985335266 – Aesthetic anime pink

– Aesthetic anime pink 8386771063 – Aesthetic beach

– Aesthetic beach 7852142869 – Aesthetic leopard

– Aesthetic leopard 11009478995 – Aesthetic pastel girl

– Aesthetic pastel girl 5894228176 – Airplanes and cars

– Airplanes and cars 11085620776 – Axolotl pink pacifier

– Axolotl pink pacifier 11095198309 – Axolotl pacifier

– Axolotl pacifier 10607552769 – Baby carousel

– Baby carousel 494306759 – Baby seal

Due to the nature of how the Roblox catalog works, Berry Avenue codes tend to expire as items get moved around or taken off sale, though thankfully there's plenty more active promos to try out so you won't be short of options.

