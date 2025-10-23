Berry Avenue codes (October 2025) for fresh outfits, accessories, and more
Codes for Berry Avenue will add plenty of new looks to your wardrobe, so you can stand out in this RP experience
Berry Avenue codes will help you to look your best in this RP adventure, while you get to explore the city and live your best life. Whether you're picking out a stylish house to live in, a cool car to cruise around the block, or a role you want to perform, fashion is key here so you need to get the right appearance.
By using these promos you'll gain access to a wide range of outfits, accessories, and more from the Roblox catalog, without having to look them up or spend any money on them. That way you can give your full attention to roleplaying in this Roblox experience, whoever you choose to be. For everything you need to know, here are the current codes for Berry Avenue and how to redeem them.
If you want more general rewards that can be used across all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes you can claim.
All Berry Avenue codes
The following Berry Avenue codes are live and available to claim:
- 1375522716788 – Sneaky Golem Clash Royale card
- 117726778303821 – Mini Pekka Clash Royale card
- 83601258181239 – Squid hair hat
- 98232749484059 – Sakura Bakushin O face
- 451221329 – True Blue Hair
- 12145366 – Freckles
- 7987180607 – Big Grin
- 427947884 – Voltron's Blazing Sword
- 1004377322 – Blue Prankster Face Hoodie
- 6238414257 – Miau Elegant Purse 3.0 White
- 4771618549 – Eggphone
- 10193410519 – Gold ‘n' White Curved Horns
- 2309348359 – Book Wings
- 398634487 – Beautiful You jeans
- 6470135113 – "Why Don't We" foam hand
- 90970321650184 – Johan Liebert
- 5971691715 – Ready Player Two book
- 16897146400 – Spring Flower Crown
- 123802331993434 – Chill Guy head
- 17165040274 – Rainbow Fedora
- 42321801 – Hot Chocolate
- 6275932619 – Elf Ears w/ White Piercings
- 11443490921 – Pink Lacey Heart Backpack
- 4599382735 – Frostee's Drone
- 7456698757 – Bangs
- 13334803720 – Headphones
- 12512939053 – Necklace
- 10713770556 – Arm Warmers
- 12564630212 – Boots
- 7013280308 – Pants
- 7383515185 – Top
- 12356125807 – Hat
- 5731040733 – Bag
- 12502299900 – Earrings
- 13181156842 – Hair
- 10789933479 – Hand Warmers
- 11494963626 – Ponytail
- 12251576545 – Lavender Shirt
- 10395141875 – Cherry Accessory
- 6066432784 – Pants
- 11884268643 – Green Shorts
- 10694554025 – Green Top
- 13251125488 – Black Hair
- 13357580626 – White Tote Bag
- 14290013675 – Black Headphones
- 5202805550 – Necklace
- 10011797171 – Pants
- 5816864874 – Orange Shirt
- 15523904425 – Hoops
- 15589798698 – Cute Face
- 4904654004 – Shadow Head
- 7243903012 – Starry Eyes
- 4146872426 – Stormtrooper Helmet
- 398633812 – Black Jeans with White Shoes
- 16630147 – Beautiful Hair for Beautiful People
- 398633584 – Denim Jacket with White Hoodie
- 616380929 – The Winning Smile
- 607785314 – Roblox Jacket
- 6909081094 – Head Slime Pet
- 973731735 – Cardboard Dragon Tail
- 5829305497 – Watching Longsleeve
- 706742802 – Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie
- 5830798662 – Kawaii Sunhat (Lace)
- 4665360748 – Highlights Hood
- 3381456332 – Scoops Ahoy hat
- 2988778517 – Blackwidow's Batons
- 398673196 – Blonde Action Ponytail
- 2261475708 – Rainbow Winds of Imagination
- 451220849 – Lavender Updo hairstyle
- 5703030397 – Cute Kitty Bandage
- 2906906446 – Royal Party Hat
- 562258641 – Festive Winter Shades
- 3302590751 – Ghidorah's Wings
- 2956239660 – Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair
- 5945436918 –Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle
- 4849184439 – Butterfly Hat
- 494291269 – Super Super Happy Face
- 1005840850 – Flower Clip
- 11599231787 – Big Glasses
- 12747063945 – Pink Top
- 12820538476 – Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs
- 6028069475 – Jordan 23 black and green outfit
- 6048064692 – Black training bra and orange shorts
- 6702321297 – Red punk girl outfit
- 6935621784 – Black punk girl outfit
- 8065738784 – Orange Baddie outfit
- 10116362781 – Red Leopard Print Outfit
- 10252227113 – Lilac Loungewear outfit
- 10768966726 – Pink Nike Jumpsuit
- 12814583904 – Beautiful Face
- 10913789630 – Spiderman Sweatshirt and Pants
- 13472715951 – Star Hair Clip
- 11095198309 – Axolotl Blue Pacifier
- 11771034304 – Bear Pacifier
- 11804408815 – Black Heart Pacifier
- 11095227524 – Frog Pacifier
- 13173433386 – Heart Hair Clips
- 12788134495 – Money
- 6202805550 – Necklace With Hearts and Pearls
- 11251388730 – Pink Pacifier
- 8780017969 – Realistic ears with stud earrings
- 11436322613 – Purple Pacifier
- 11712511561 – Unicorn Pacifier
- 5508770029 – White Bag
- 9130631127 – White Shorts
- 11436404858 – Yellow Pacifier
There are a huge number of codes for Berry Avenue currently available, as you can see by the size of the above list. These offer all sorts of items, from dresses and pants to hairstyles and pacifiers, though because there are so many of them they do become difficult to manage – so if a particular codes isn't working for you, move on and try the next.
How to redeem Berry Avenue codes
You can redeem Berry Avenue codes straight away, so you don't need to do anything first to qualify. To get started, tap the arrow on the right hand side of the screen to bring up the menu icons and select the AVATAR option. Next, hit the MENU button at the top, then choose Equipped from the drop-down list. Finally, hit the IMPORT ID button to bring up the IMPORT ITEM ID text box, and type in the numerical code for the item you want to claim. If the message "This item is not on sale" appears then it has been removed from the Roblox catalogue and is now unavailable.
Expired Berry Avenue codes
1219668357– Tis The Season To Be Jolly 11712511561– Woman head pacifier 1490702774– Blueberries 8209959147– Cat Christmas cookies 8192276172– Christmas anime girl 5954377206– Christmas pattern 5860756483– Clouds and stars 695443939– Cry baby art 6314862514– Cute milk pink 9906339057– Blue anime girl 1490703412– Blue flowers 899183487– Blue pixel sky 9297309472– Blue sky and flower 10605620492– Blue wolf 7212797722– Neon pink heart 11425470452– Pink anime girl 7790577455– Pink anime ice cream 6005854793– Pink Christmas trees 11026864824– Pink heart anime girl 11251388730– Pink pacifier 7791889746– Pink pastel roses 10630304694– Pink Sanrio My Melody 9297286284– Pink skies and bridge 7985335266– Aesthetic anime pink 8386771063– Aesthetic beach 7852142869– Aesthetic leopard 11009478995– Aesthetic pastel girl 5894228176– Airplanes and cars 11085620776– Axolotl pink pacifier 11095198309– Axolotl pacifier 10607552769– Baby carousel 494306759– Baby seal
Due to the nature of how the Roblox catalog works, Berry Avenue codes tend to expire as items get moved around or taken off sale, though thankfully there's plenty more active promos to try out so you won't be short of options.
