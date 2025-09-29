Fisch codes (September 2025) for skins, equipment, and more

Codes for Fisch in Roblox will unlock plenty of useful items that will help you in this angling adventure

Fisch codes
Fisch codes are just what you need if you're trying to land some rare catches in this angling experience, as you explore the ever-expanding world in search of exotic fish. Take your hauls to the merchants and trade them for cash, so you can buy better rods and bait to improve your future catches.

Developer Fisching is not stingy when it comes to releasing promos, so there are plenty of rewards currently available including exclusive rod skins, bobbers, and consumables. There's also a decent chunk of that all-important C$ to top up your bank balance in this Roblox experience, so you shouldn't be short on cash. To find out how it all works, here are the current codes for Fisch plus the process for how to redeem them.

If you're after some general rewards are universal across experiences, then we've got all the current Roblox promo codes that you can add to your account.

All Fisch codes

Fisch codes

These are the Fisch codes available to claim in-game now:

  • LOSTJUNGLESOON – Silver Onirifalx skin
  • CAVERN – The Bomb Ball skin
  • TEMPORARYSUBMARINE – Back Fins, Metal Panels, Side Fins, Submarine Top, and Windows
  • LEGOMY – Gullible Title
  • SORRYREWARD – 5x Golden Tentacle, 1,500C$
  • THEKRAKEN – Sunken Ship bobber, 2,500C$
  • CARBON – Carbon bobber
  • SORRYGUYS – 2x Kraken Tentacle, 1,000C$
  • ATLANTEANSTORM – 2x Hangman's Hook, 1,000C$
  • GOLDENTIDE – 3x Instant Catcher, 2,000C$
  • NEWYEAR – 2x Holly Berry, 2x Peppermint Worm, 1,000C$
  • FISCHMASDAY – 2x Holly Berry, 2x Peppermint Worm, 1,000C$
  • NORTHERNEXPEDITION – 2x Holly Berry, 3x Peppermint Worm, 1,000C$
  • MERRYFISCHMAS – Holly Berry, Peppermint Worm, 500C$

There are currently plenty of rewards that can be claimed using codes for Fisch, with all of the active promos listed above. These codes are not case-sensitive, so although they are listed in all-caps for ease of reference you can enter them however you like – providing you use the correct letters and don't leave a trailing space on the end. There are no prerequisites for redeeming these codes, so you can start benefiting from them at any point during this Roblox experience.

How to redeem Fisch codes

Fisch codes

To redeem Fisch codes, hit the Menu button at the top of the screen to open the settings, then scroll all the way to the bottom of the options to find the Codes section. Tap on the Type Code Here text box, then enter the promo and press Enter to claim it. Under this box you'll initially see a chest marked "Like and Join the Group to Claim", and although this isn't required to redeem codes in Fisch, if you join the Fisching Community Group through the main Roblox menu then come back and tap the chest you'll receive a 5,000C$ bonus!

Expired Fisch codes

  • THANKYOU – Mini Jetski, Megalodon Hunt Totem / Kraken Hunt Totem / Scylla Hunt Totem (chosen at random)
  • SNOWBURROW – Tiny Flimsy Rod skin, Tiny No-Life Rod skin, Tiny Seraphic Rod skin
  • SUPPORTERDESTINY – Celestial Canvas skin
  • METEOR – Blue Fan! skin. Different Flavor Popsicle? skin
  • FISCHFEST – 15x Beached Pearl, 15x Umbrella, Summer Beachblade skin
  • BRICK – Sanguisfalx skin, Brick
  • SECONDARYENCHANT – Scarlet Pirate Ship, Starfall Totem
  • OGNOLIFE – Classic No-Life Rod skin
  • PERSONALAQUARIUMS – Driftblub
  • SORRY – Stone Cluster Rod skin, Poisonbinder skin
  • ROSES – 🌹 Title, 🥀 Title, Leaf bobber
  • EVENTFIXED – Demon Slayer, Atlantean Quacker
  • DAILYSHOP – Shopkeeper Title, Evil Quacker, 2x Shiny Totem, 2x Sparkling Totem, 2x Mutation Totem, 3x Meteor Totem, Severed Voyager skin, Azure Phoenix skin, Trenchborn skin, Aquatic Curse skin
  • DARKHEART – Darkheart skin
  • FRIENDXP – 😈 Title, Blue Wiggly Worm bobber, Green Wiggly Worm bobber, Purple Wiggly Worm bobber, Lunar Thread, Crimson Jetski, 5x Megalodon Egg, 5x Kraken Egg, 5x Orca Egg, 5x Whale Egg, 2x Shiny Totem, 2x Sparkling Totem, 3x Meteor Totem, Aurora Totem, Purple Carrot skin, The Longest One skin, Fang of the Moon skin, Lunarhook skin
  • 4THOFJULY – Patriot Rod, 🦅 Title, 2x Shiny Totem, 2x Sparkling Totem
  • BROTHER – Brother's Rod
  • CHANGESCOMING – Mortisfalx skin, 2x Glitched Potion, 50x Golden Tentacle, Blue Moon Totem, 5,000C$
  • RFG – 3x Instant Catcher, 2,500C$
  • GOODBYEFISCHMAS – 10 x Unsellable Coral Geode, Aurora Bait, 3,000C$
  • 1BVISITS – Party Popper bobber, 1B Title, Aurora Bait, 1,111C$, 10x Firework
  • THANKYOUFOLLOWERS3 – Event Horizon Rod
  • THANKYOUFOLLOWERS2 – 5x Holly Berry, 5x Peppermint Worm, 2x Aurora Bait, 5x Unsellable Unique Present, Astral Rod
  • ADVENT – 5x Peppermint Worm, 5x Holly Berry, 5x Aurora Bait, 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$
  • HEADSTART – 5x Instant Catcher, 2,500C$
  • ANCIENTISLE – 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$
  • THANKYOUFOLLOWERS – 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 2,000C$
  • PREHISTORIC – 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$
  • THEDEPTHS – 3x Weird Algae, 3x Truffle Worm
  • 100M – 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$
  • 200K – 5x Weird Algae, 5x Truffle Worm
  • SORRYFORDOWNTIME – 10x Instant Catcher, 10x Fish Head, 1,500C$
  • SCUBAAAA – 5x Unsellable Coral Geode
  • THANKSFOR10MIL – 10Mil Title, 10,000C$, Lure IV speed for 60 minutes
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – 15x Unsellable Volcanic Geode
  • FISCHFRIGHT2024 – Candy Corn, 2,024C$

As you can see from the list above, plenty of Fisch codes have been and gone in the past. While promos for this experience tend to stick around for a while, they will expire and move down here eventually, so redeem any active codes as soon as you can to make sure you don't miss out on exclusive rewards.

