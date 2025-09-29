Fisch codes are just what you need if you're trying to land some rare catches in this angling experience, as you explore the ever-expanding world in search of exotic fish. Take your hauls to the merchants and trade them for cash, so you can buy better rods and bait to improve your future catches.

Developer Fisching is not stingy when it comes to releasing promos, so there are plenty of rewards currently available including exclusive rod skins, bobbers, and consumables. There's also a decent chunk of that all-important C$ to top up your bank balance in this Roblox experience, so you shouldn't be short on cash. To find out how it all works, here are the current codes for Fisch plus the process for how to redeem them.

All Fisch codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corportation / Fisching)

These are the Fisch codes available to claim in-game now:

LOSTJUNGLESOON – Silver Onirifalx skin

– Silver Onirifalx skin CAVERN – The Bomb Ball skin

– The Bomb Ball skin TEMPORARYSUBMARINE – Back Fins, Metal Panels, Side Fins, Submarine Top, and Windows

– Back Fins, Metal Panels, Side Fins, Submarine Top, and Windows LEGOMY – Gullible Title

– Gullible Title SORRYREWARD – 5x Golden Tentacle, 1,500C$

– 5x Golden Tentacle, 1,500C$ THEKRAKEN – Sunken Ship bobber, 2,500C$

– Sunken Ship bobber, 2,500C$ CARBON – Carbon bobber

– Carbon bobber SORRYGUYS – 2x Kraken Tentacle, 1,000C$

– 2x Kraken Tentacle, 1,000C$ ATLANTEANSTORM – 2x Hangman's Hook, 1,000C$

– 2x Hangman's Hook, 1,000C$ GOLDENTIDE – 3x Instant Catcher, 2,000C$

– 3x Instant Catcher, 2,000C$ NEWYEAR – 2x Holly Berry, 2x Peppermint Worm, 1,000C$

– 2x Holly Berry, 2x Peppermint Worm, 1,000C$ FISCHMASDAY – 2x Holly Berry, 2x Peppermint Worm, 1,000C$

– 2x Holly Berry, 2x Peppermint Worm, 1,000C$ NORTHERNEXPEDITION – 2x Holly Berry, 3x Peppermint Worm, 1,000C$

– 2x Holly Berry, 3x Peppermint Worm, 1,000C$ MERRYFISCHMAS – Holly Berry, Peppermint Worm, 500C$

There are currently plenty of rewards that can be claimed using codes for Fisch, with all of the active promos listed above. These codes are not case-sensitive, so although they are listed in all-caps for ease of reference you can enter them however you like – providing you use the correct letters and don't leave a trailing space on the end. There are no prerequisites for redeeming these codes, so you can start benefiting from them at any point during this Roblox experience.

How to redeem Fisch codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corportation / Fisching)

To redeem Fisch codes, hit the Menu button at the top of the screen to open the settings, then scroll all the way to the bottom of the options to find the Codes section. Tap on the Type Code Here text box, then enter the promo and press Enter to claim it. Under this box you'll initially see a chest marked "Like and Join the Group to Claim", and although this isn't required to redeem codes in Fisch, if you join the Fisching Community Group through the main Roblox menu then come back and tap the chest you'll receive a 5,000C$ bonus!

Expired Fisch codes

THANKYOU – Mini Jetski, Megalodon Hunt Totem / Kraken Hunt Totem / Scylla Hunt Totem (chosen at random)

– Mini Jetski, Megalodon Hunt Totem / Kraken Hunt Totem / Scylla Hunt Totem (chosen at random) SNOWBURROW – Tiny Flimsy Rod skin, Tiny No-Life Rod skin, Tiny Seraphic Rod skin

– Tiny Flimsy Rod skin, Tiny No-Life Rod skin, Tiny Seraphic Rod skin SUPPORTERDESTINY – Celestial Canvas skin

– Celestial Canvas skin METEOR – Blue Fan! skin. Different Flavor Popsicle? skin

– Blue Fan! skin. Different Flavor Popsicle? skin FISCHFEST – 15x Beached Pearl, 15x Umbrella, Summer Beachblade skin

– 15x Beached Pearl, 15x Umbrella, Summer Beachblade skin BRICK – Sanguisfalx skin, Brick

– Sanguisfalx skin, Brick SECONDARYENCHANT – Scarlet Pirate Ship, Starfall Totem

– Scarlet Pirate Ship, Starfall Totem OGNOLIFE – Classic No-Life Rod skin

– Classic No-Life Rod skin PERSONALAQUARIUMS – Driftblub

– Driftblub SORRY – Stone Cluster Rod skin, Poisonbinder skin

– Stone Cluster Rod skin, Poisonbinder skin ROSES – 🌹 Title, 🥀 Title, Leaf bobber

– 🌹 Title, 🥀 Title, Leaf bobber EVENTFIXED – Demon Slayer, Atlantean Quacker

– Demon Slayer, Atlantean Quacker DAILYSHOP – Shopkeeper Title, Evil Quacker, 2x Shiny Totem, 2x Sparkling Totem, 2x Mutation Totem, 3x Meteor Totem, Severed Voyager skin, Azure Phoenix skin, Trenchborn skin, Aquatic Curse skin

– Shopkeeper Title, Evil Quacker, 2x Shiny Totem, 2x Sparkling Totem, 2x Mutation Totem, 3x Meteor Totem, Severed Voyager skin, Azure Phoenix skin, Trenchborn skin, Aquatic Curse skin DARKHEART – Darkheart skin

– Darkheart skin FRIENDXP – 😈 Title, Blue Wiggly Worm bobber, Green Wiggly Worm bobber, Purple Wiggly Worm bobber, Lunar Thread, Crimson Jetski, 5x Megalodon Egg, 5x Kraken Egg, 5x Orca Egg, 5x Whale Egg, 2x Shiny Totem, 2x Sparkling Totem, 3x Meteor Totem, Aurora Totem, Purple Carrot skin, The Longest One skin, Fang of the Moon skin, Lunarhook skin

– 😈 Title, Blue Wiggly Worm bobber, Green Wiggly Worm bobber, Purple Wiggly Worm bobber, Lunar Thread, Crimson Jetski, 5x Megalodon Egg, 5x Kraken Egg, 5x Orca Egg, 5x Whale Egg, 2x Shiny Totem, 2x Sparkling Totem, 3x Meteor Totem, Aurora Totem, Purple Carrot skin, The Longest One skin, Fang of the Moon skin, Lunarhook skin 4THOFJULY – Patriot Rod, 🦅 Title, 2x Shiny Totem, 2x Sparkling Totem

– Patriot Rod, 🦅 Title, 2x Shiny Totem, 2x Sparkling Totem BROTHER – Brother's Rod

– Brother's Rod CHANGESCOMING – Mortisfalx skin, 2x Glitched Potion, 50x Golden Tentacle, Blue Moon Totem, 5,000C$

– Mortisfalx skin, 2x Glitched Potion, 50x Golden Tentacle, Blue Moon Totem, 5,000C$ RFG – 3x Instant Catcher, 2,500C$

– 3x Instant Catcher, 2,500C$ GOODBYEFISCHMAS – 10 x Unsellable Coral Geode, Aurora Bait, 3,000C$

– 10 x Unsellable Coral Geode, Aurora Bait, 3,000C$ 1BVISITS – Party Popper bobber, 1B Title, Aurora Bait, 1,111C$, 10x Firework

– Party Popper bobber, 1B Title, Aurora Bait, 1,111C$, 10x Firework THANKYOUFOLLOWERS3 – Event Horizon Rod

– Event Horizon Rod THANKYOUFOLLOWERS2 – 5x Holly Berry, 5x Peppermint Worm, 2x Aurora Bait, 5x Unsellable Unique Present, Astral Rod

– 5x Holly Berry, 5x Peppermint Worm, 2x Aurora Bait, 5x Unsellable Unique Present, Astral Rod ADVENT – 5x Peppermint Worm, 5x Holly Berry, 5x Aurora Bait, 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$

– 5x Peppermint Worm, 5x Holly Berry, 5x Aurora Bait, 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$ HEADSTART – 5x Instant Catcher, 2,500C$

– 5x Instant Catcher, 2,500C$ ANCIENTISLE – 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$

– 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$ THANKYOUFOLLOWERS – 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 2,000C$

– 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 2,000C$ PREHISTORIC – 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$

– 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$ THEDEPTHS – 3x Weird Algae, 3x Truffle Worm

– 3x Weird Algae, 3x Truffle Worm 100M – 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$

– 2x Weird Algae, 2x Truffle Worm, 1,500C$ 200K – 5x Weird Algae, 5x Truffle Worm

– 5x Weird Algae, 5x Truffle Worm SORRYFORDOWNTIME – 10x Instant Catcher, 10x Fish Head, 1,500C$

– 10x Instant Catcher, 10x Fish Head, 1,500C$ SCUBAAAA – 5x Unsellable Coral Geode

– 5x Unsellable Coral Geode THANKSFOR10MIL – 10Mil Title, 10,000C$, Lure IV speed for 60 minutes

– 10Mil Title, 10,000C$, Lure IV speed for 60 minutes SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – 15x Unsellable Volcanic Geode

– 15x Unsellable Volcanic Geode FISCHFRIGHT2024 – Candy Corn, 2,024C$

As you can see from the list above, plenty of Fisch codes have been and gone in the past. While promos for this experience tend to stick around for a while, they will expire and move down here eventually, so redeem any active codes as soon as you can to make sure you don't miss out on exclusive rewards.

