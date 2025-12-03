The Forge codes (December 2025) for Rerolls

The Forge codes can help you out with a handy boost in this mining, forging, and fighting adventure. You'll need to discover various and rare ores to mine, then experiment with their combinations to forge over 1,000 different variations with their own distinct designs and traits.



The promos for this RPG currently give you some free rerolls, so if you're not happy with any RNG outcomes then you get another chance to improve what you get, while previous offerings have also included Luck Totems to further boost your odds in this Roblox experience. To get started, here are the codes for The Forge and how to redeem them.



If you're searching for rewards that have a more general usage across all of your experiences, then we've got the lowdown on the current Roblox promo codes.

All The Forge codes

The following The Forge codes can be claimed right now:

PEAK! – 10x Rerolls [active from December 6] new!

– 10x Rerolls [active from December 6] SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – 5x Rerolls new!

There is currently only one code for The Forge available, though another will become active soon, and these provide you with a few opportunities to reroll and hopefully get a better outcome on the RNG element of the game. So far the dev has dropped fresh promos to celebrate significant milestones for increasing player numbers, so we expect it won't be long before the next code is released.

How to redeem The Forge codes

It's easy to redeem The Forge codes, as you just need to hit the Cog icon along the top of the screen to open the Settings menu, then scroll to the bottom of the list to find the Type Here text box where you can enter the promos.

There are no requirements to meet before you can redeem codes in The Forge so you can do this straight away, and they're not case-sensitive so you don't have to worry about any capitalization. If you get the error message "Code does not exist" then double-check your spelling, but if "Code has expired" appears then it can no longer be used.

Expired The Forge codes

100KLIKES – 10x Rerolls

– 10x Rerolls 300K! – Luck Totem, 5x Rerolls

– Luck Totem, 5x Rerolls 200K! – 5x Rerolls

– 5x Rerolls 100K! – Rewards

– Rewards 40KLIKES – 2x Rerolls

– 2x Rerolls 20KLIKES – 2x Rerolls

– 2x Rerolls 15KLIKES – 2x Rerolls

– 2x Rerolls 10KLIKES – Luck Totem, 2x Rerolls

– Luck Totem, 2x Rerolls 5KLIKES – Rewards

– Rewards BETARELEASE! – 2x Rerolls

– 2x Rerolls POSTRELEASEQNA – 1x Reroll

– 1x Reroll RELEASE – Rewards

There are already a handful of expired The Forge codes, which were previously released to mark specific milestones in the development and increasing player count of the game. Make sure you're checking back here regularly for any new promos, so you can redeem them before they expire and the rewards pass by.

