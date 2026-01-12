Anime World Tower Defense codes (January 2026) for free Rerolls, Gold, and more

Anime World Tower Defense codes are particularly generous with their rewards, so you can give yourself a significant boost as you attempt to find and defeat the Corrupted Hero. This is no easy task, as they are summoning waves of armies that leave trails of destruction in their wake.



The promos you can claim will give you plenty of free rerolls, both for your Stats (Reroll Tokens) and your Traits (Celestial Crystals), along with large amounts of various in-game currencies to spend in this Roblox experience. If you're ready to start summoning and training your units for this battle, then here are the codes for Anime World Tower Defense and how to redeem them.



If you want some more general rewards that can be used in all experiences, then we've got the latest Roblox promo codes for that.

All Anime World Tower Defense codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Lazy Cat Studio)

The following Anime World Tower Defense codes are currently active:

Sorry4MiracleShards – 50x Miracle Shards (amount may vary based on your Level)

– 50x Miracle Shards (amount may vary based on your Level) Halloween2025Update – 50x Reroll Tokens, 2,500,000x Gold, 100x Celestial Crystals, 5x Miracle Shards, 13,500x Puzzles

– 50x Reroll Tokens, 2,500,000x Gold, 100x Celestial Crystals, 5x Miracle Shards, 13,500x Puzzles Halloween2025UpdateEvent – 50x Reroll Tokens, 2,500,000x Gold, 100x Celestial Crystals, 5x Miracle Shards, 13,500x Puzzles

– 50x Reroll Tokens, 2,500,000x Gold, 100x Celestial Crystals, 5x Miracle Shards, 13,500x Puzzles 180KFavorites – 100x Reroll Tokens, 5,000,000x Gold, 100x Celestial Crystals, 10x Miracle Shards, 27,000x Puzzles

– 100x Reroll Tokens, 5,000,000x Gold, 100x Celestial Crystals, 10x Miracle Shards, 27,000x Puzzles 110KLikes – 100x Reroll Tokens, 5,000,000x Gold, 100x Celestial Crystals, 10x Miracle Shards, 27,000x Puzzles

– 100x Reroll Tokens, 5,000,000x Gold, 100x Celestial Crystals, 10x Miracle Shards, 27,000x Puzzles 200MVisits – 100x Reroll Tokens, 5,000,000x Gold, 100x Celestial Crystals, 10x Miracle Shards, 27,000x Puzzles

Despite the fact that most of these Anime World Tower Defense codes have been around for a while now, they are still valid and can be claimed for a large quantity of rewards. If you claim all of the promos listed here then you'll stack up a solid number of Reroll Tokens (Stat Rerolls) and Celestial Crystals (Trait Rerolls) to have more attempts at the RNG elements of this experience, plus millions of Gold to spend along with Miracle Shards and Puzzles to use elsewhere.