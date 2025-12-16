Universal Tower Defense codes (December 2025) for free Gems and Rerolls

Universal Tower Defense codes will provide you with an exceedingly generous boost, as you summon units to fight off waves of enemies in strategic battles. You'll need to level up your units and experiment with the best placements, maximizing their efficiency in defending your bases.



The promos available will substantially increase your balance of Gems, so you can immediately get spending them on important items, while a large number of free rerolls means you have a better chance of beating the RNG odds in this Roblox experience. If you're ready to fight, then here are the codes for Universal Tower Defense and how to redeem them.



If you're also looking for some general rewards that can be applied to all experiences, then take a look at the current Roblox promo codes.

All Universal Tower Defense codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Universal Tower Defense [UTD])

The following Universal Tower Defense codes can be claimed for rewards:

ThousandsOfCodes! – 800 Gems, 15 Trait Rerolls [Level 5 required] new!

– 800 Gems, 15 Trait Rerolls [Level 5 required] MaxedOut! – 600 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls [Level 5 required] new!

– 600 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls [Level 5 required] SixSeven! – 67 Trait Rerolls [Level 15 required] new!

– 67 Trait Rerolls [Level 15 required] FixingBugs! – 450 Gems, 25 Trait Rerolls

– 450 Gems, 25 Trait Rerolls 75kLikes! – 400 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls

– 400 Gems, 10 Trait Rerolls NumberOne! – 500 Gems, 15 Trait Rerolls

– 500 Gems, 15 Trait Rerolls Universal! – 450 Gems, 15 Trait Rerolls

– 450 Gems, 15 Trait Rerolls Mainstream! – 450 Gems, 15 Trait Rerolls

– 450 Gems, 15 Trait Rerolls ThankYouUTD! – 400 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls

– 400 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls RELEASE! – 400 Gems

– 400 Gems THANKYOU! – 400 Gems

– 400 Gems UNRIVALED! – 200 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls

Right now there are plenty of codes for Universal Tower Defense, which provide two main rewards. Firstly there are Gems, which can be spent on fresh purchases, and there are thousands of them available across all of the promos. Then there are Trait Rerolls, giving you more chances with the RNG to get better rewards, and again there are more than a hundred of these available if you redeem every code.

How to redeem Universal Tower Defense codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Universal Tower Defense [UTD])

To redeem Universal Tower Defense codes you simply need to hit the Codes icon on the right hand side of the screen, which will open up the Codes menu screen. From there, use the Enter Code Here text box to type in the promos then press the Redeem button to claim them. Keep in mind that codes in Universal Tower Defense are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as written including any punctuation otherwise you'll receive an error message.

Expired Universal Tower Defense codes

40kCCU! – 4,000 Gems, 40 Trait Rerolls

– 4,000 Gems, 40 Trait Rerolls SorryEA2! – 5,000 Gems

– 5,000 Gems SorryEA! – 100 Trait Rerolls

– 100 Trait Rerolls ThankYouEA! – Rewards

There are only a few expired Universal Tower Defense codes at this stage, which appear to mainly relate to the Early Access period of the experience and have since been retired. However, as there are a decent number of active promos it's likely that they may start moving down here at some point, so get them claimed as soon as you can.

