Anime Guardians codes (February 2026) for rerolls, coins, and more

Anime Guardians codes will help you get ahead in this Tower Defense game, as there are always new promos to redeem for various rerolls and other boosts. This is very useful, as the more power you have, the better you'll be able to defend against the onslaught of enemies coming your way.



From tasty steak that buffs your unit's XP to potions that temporarily boost drop rates, there are loads of special items available in the Roblox experience. If you don't want to part with any hard-earned cash or valuable Robux, you can get by just fine with free in-game currency, collected via the latest Anime Guardians codes.



All Anime Guardians codes

The following Anime Guardians codes can be claimed for rewards:

SKILL_TREE - 100 Super Stat Rerolls, 3 Skill Tree Tickets

- 100 Super Stat Rerolls, 3 Skill Tree Tickets DEVOURER_THRONE - Limit Breaker, 100 Stat Rerolls

- Limit Breaker, 100 Stat Rerolls UPDATE25 - 10,000 Phantom Glow Skulls, 500 Trait Rerolls

- 10,000 Phantom Glow Skulls, 500 Trait Rerolls UPDATE24 - 100 Mystic Coins, 500 Trait Rerolls

- 100 Mystic Coins, 500 Trait Rerolls DIO_JOTARO - 2,000 Dio Presents

- 2,000 Dio Presents OVER_HEAVEN - Limit Breaker, 250 Stat Rerolls, 250 Super Stat Rerolls, 3,000 Dio Presents

- Limit Breaker, 250 Stat Rerolls, 250 Super Stat Rerolls, 3,000 Dio Presents UPD_23 - Limit Breaker, 500 Trait Rerolls

- Limit Breaker, 500 Trait Rerolls WUWA - 500 Artifact Trait Rerolls, 4 Halos of Oblivion

- 500 Artifact Trait Rerolls, 4 Halos of Oblivion KURUMI_FRIEREN - 100 Mystic Coins, 500 Trait Rerolls, 5 Lucky Potions, 5 Super Lucky Potions

- 100 Mystic Coins, 500 Trait Rerolls, 5 Lucky Potions, 5 Super Lucky Potions FREE_CURRENCYPACK - 100,000 CSM Coins, 100,000 Alien Coins

- 100,000 CSM Coins, 100,000 Alien Coins UPDATE_22.5 - 1,000 Trait Rerolls

- 1,000 Trait Rerolls THREE_GODS - Limit Breaker, 500 Artifacts Trait Rerolls, 25 Green Rune Stones, 25 Purple Rune Stones, 25 Red Rune Stones, 25 Blue Rune Stones, 5 Rainbow Potions

- Limit Breaker, 500 Artifacts Trait Rerolls, 25 Green Rune Stones, 25 Purple Rune Stones, 25 Red Rune Stones, 25 Blue Rune Stones, 5 Rainbow Potions UPD22 - Limit Breaker, 10,000 Gems

- Limit Breaker, 10,000 Gems FATE_UPDATE - 500 Artifacts Trait Rerolls, 10,000 Golden Chalice Coins

- 500 Artifacts Trait Rerolls, 10,000 Golden Chalice Coins ZEROTWO_UPDATE - 1,000 Trait Rerolls

- 1,000 Trait Rerolls SRYFORDELAY_UPD22 - 50 Full Steaks

- 50 Full Steaks UPD21 - Limit Breaker

As you can see from the available Anime Guardians codes above, there are loads of free rewards to be had if you check this page regularly. Many of the code rewards are event-specific, too, so you'll want to make sure you redeem them at the right time, and especially before they expire.

How to redeem Anime Guardians codes

To redeem these Anime Guardians codes in-game, simply launch the experience, click on the Codes button on the right-hand side, enter the code into the box, and hit the Redeem Code button. Valid codes will show your rewards on the screen, expired or incorrectly typed codes instead display 'Invalid Code' at the top of the screen.

Expired Anime Guardians codes

REINHARDTO - 10,000 Christmas Coins

- 10,000 Christmas Coins CHRISTMAS - 1,000 Trait Rerolls and 5 Christmas Capsules

- 1,000 Trait Rerolls and 5 Christmas Capsules REZERO_PART2 - 500 Super Stat Rerolls and 500 Stat Rerolls

- 500 Super Stat Rerolls and 500 Stat Rerolls NEW_WORLDLINE! - 1 Limit Breaker

- 1 Limit Breaker 3Route_Subaru - 500 Artifacts Trait Rerolls

- 500 Artifacts Trait Rerolls Satella_Evo - 10,000 Cursed Coins

- 10,000 Cursed Coins ReZeroP1 - 1,000 Trait Rerolls

- 1,000 Trait Rerolls BUFF_GAROU_SLIDE - 1,000 Trait Rerolls

- 1,000 Trait Rerolls ONE_FRAME_MAN - 1,000 Trait Rerolls

- 1,000 Trait Rerolls OPM_PART2 - 20,000 Alien Coins, 100 Mystic Coins

- 20,000 Alien Coins, 100 Mystic Coins UPD19 - 100 Tournament Cups

- 100 Tournament Cups DELAY_GUARDIANS_2025 - 2,000 Trait Rerolls, 10,000 Alien Coins

- 2,000 Trait Rerolls, 10,000 Alien Coins UPD_18 - 20,000 Alien Coins

- 20,000 Alien Coins OPM_PART1 - 20,000 Alien Coins

- 20,000 Alien Coins TOURNAMENT - 250 Stat Rerolls, 250 Super Stat Rerolls

Anime Guardians codes come and go regularly, and many expire quickly due to the game's rapid update turnaround. Since new seasons, content, and codes can drop monthly, we recommend checking out the latest Anime Guardians codes as frequently as you can.

