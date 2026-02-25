Anime Guardians codes (February 2026) for rerolls, coins, and more
Redeem the latest Anime Guardians codes for free and super stat rerolls, coins, and other bonuses in the tower defense game
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Anime Guardians codes will help you get ahead in this Tower Defense game, as there are always new promos to redeem for various rerolls and other boosts. This is very useful, as the more power you have, the better you'll be able to defend against the onslaught of enemies coming your way.
From tasty steak that buffs your unit's XP to potions that temporarily boost drop rates, there are loads of special items available in the Roblox experience. If you don't want to part with any hard-earned cash or valuable Robux, you can get by just fine with free in-game currency, collected via the latest Anime Guardians codes.
For more general rewards that apply across all Roblox experiences, check out the latest Roblox promo codes you can use.
All Anime Guardians codes
The following Anime Guardians codes can be claimed for rewards:
- SKILL_TREE - 100 Super Stat Rerolls, 3 Skill Tree Tickets
- DEVOURER_THRONE - Limit Breaker, 100 Stat Rerolls
- UPDATE25 - 10,000 Phantom Glow Skulls, 500 Trait Rerolls
- UPDATE24 - 100 Mystic Coins, 500 Trait Rerolls
- DIO_JOTARO - 2,000 Dio Presents
- OVER_HEAVEN - Limit Breaker, 250 Stat Rerolls, 250 Super Stat Rerolls, 3,000 Dio Presents
- UPD_23 - Limit Breaker, 500 Trait Rerolls
- WUWA - 500 Artifact Trait Rerolls, 4 Halos of Oblivion
- KURUMI_FRIEREN - 100 Mystic Coins, 500 Trait Rerolls, 5 Lucky Potions, 5 Super Lucky Potions
- FREE_CURRENCYPACK - 100,000 CSM Coins, 100,000 Alien Coins
- UPDATE_22.5 - 1,000 Trait Rerolls
- THREE_GODS - Limit Breaker, 500 Artifacts Trait Rerolls, 25 Green Rune Stones, 25 Purple Rune Stones, 25 Red Rune Stones, 25 Blue Rune Stones, 5 Rainbow Potions
- UPD22 - Limit Breaker, 10,000 Gems
- FATE_UPDATE - 500 Artifacts Trait Rerolls, 10,000 Golden Chalice Coins
- ZEROTWO_UPDATE - 1,000 Trait Rerolls
- SRYFORDELAY_UPD22 - 50 Full Steaks
- UPD21 - Limit Breaker
As you can see from the available Anime Guardians codes above, there are loads of free rewards to be had if you check this page regularly. Many of the code rewards are event-specific, too, so you'll want to make sure you redeem them at the right time, and especially before they expire.
How to redeem Anime Guardians codes
To redeem these Anime Guardians codes in-game, simply launch the experience, click on the Codes button on the right-hand side, enter the code into the box, and hit the Redeem Code button. Valid codes will show your rewards on the screen, expired or incorrectly typed codes instead display 'Invalid Code' at the top of the screen.
Expired Anime Guardians codes
REINHARDTO- 10,000 Christmas Coins CHRISTMAS- 1,000 Trait Rerolls and 5 Christmas Capsules REZERO_PART2- 500 Super Stat Rerolls and 500 Stat Rerolls NEW_WORLDLINE!- 1 Limit Breaker 3Route_Subaru- 500 Artifacts Trait Rerolls Satella_Evo- 10,000 Cursed Coins ReZeroP1- 1,000 Trait Rerolls BUFF_GAROU_SLIDE- 1,000 Trait Rerolls ONE_FRAME_MAN- 1,000 Trait Rerolls OPM_PART2- 20,000 Alien Coins, 100 Mystic Coins UPD19- 100 Tournament Cups DELAY_GUARDIANS_2025- 2,000 Trait Rerolls, 10,000 Alien Coins UPD_18- 20,000 Alien Coins OPM_PART1- 20,000 Alien Coins TOURNAMENT- 250 Stat Rerolls, 250 Super Stat Rerolls
Anime Guardians codes come and go regularly, and many expire quickly due to the game's rapid update turnaround. Since new seasons, content, and codes can drop monthly, we recommend checking out the latest Anime Guardians codes as frequently as you can.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.