Anime Vanguards codes (September 2025) for rerolls and more

Anime Vanguards codes are particularly useful when you're trying to build up your defenses, amassing units from various universes to summon in this tower defense game. While a lot of the rewards available via these promos are Trait Rerolls used to change a unit's trait, you can also claim other resources through certain codes that will give you a boost in different areas of this Roblox experience. To find out more, we've got a list of the current codes for Anime Vanguards below, along with details on how to redeem them.



If you're looking for more general rewards, then check out the current Roblox promo codes that can be claimed on your profile across all experiences.

All Anime Vanguards codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Kitawari)

Here are the most recent Anime Vanguards codes you can claim:

CUPOFJOE – 5,000 Iced Teas, 5,000 Flowers, 20 Trait Rerolls [Level 30] new!

– 5,000 Iced Teas, 5,000 Flowers, 20 Trait Rerolls [Level 30] KINGOFCURSES – 20 Trait Rerolls [Level 30]

– 20 Trait Rerolls [Level 30] UnendingRage – 1,500 Gems, 20 Stat Chips [Level 10]

– 1,500 Gems, 20 Stat Chips [Level 10] TheStrongest – 50 Trait Rerolls [Level 30]

Remember that Anime Vanguards codes are case-sensitive so you need to type them in exactly as we've written them, otherwise you'll receive an "invalid code" message. The list of active codes is also quite fluid as they tend to expire after a short amount of time, so although the promos shown above were checked and validated at the time of writing, that may no longer be the case. However, if you get an 'invalid' message rather than 'expired' then make sure you've entered it correctly.

How to redeem Anime Vanguards codes

(Image credit: Roblox Corporation / Kitawari)

To redeem Anime Vanguards codes, load up the experience in Roblox and you'll land in the lobby area. Once the menu overlay appears, hit the Profile icon on the right hand side of the screen, then on the next menu tap the Codes icon on the left side to open the Gamepass Coupons Codes text box.

Use the box to enter codes exactly as we've listed them above, as codes in Anime Vanguards are case-sensitive and will otherwise be rejected. Unlike some other experiences there are no blanket requirements for redeeming Anime Vanguards codes, though as noted many have a minimum Level requirement you need to reach before you can use them.

Expired Anime Vanguards codes

Kat – Just shows a cat GIF!

– Just shows a cat GIF! WEBSITEDONTGOKABOOMPLS – 1,500 Iced Teas, 5 Trait Rerolls

– 1,500 Iced Teas, 5 Trait Rerolls THEONE – 1,500 Iced Teas [Level 10]

– 1,500 Iced Teas [Level 10] SUMMER – 30 Trail Rerolls, 30 Stat Chips [Level 15]

– 30 Trail Rerolls, 30 Stat Chips [Level 15] IAMTHEONEWHODECIDES – 20 Trait Rerolls, 10 Rainbow Essences [Level 15]

– 20 Trait Rerolls, 10 Rainbow Essences [Level 15] Sasageyo – 5 Phoenix Shards, 1,000 Gems

– 5 Phoenix Shards, 1,000 Gems TheWorld – 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Stat Chips [Level 30]

– 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Stat Chips [Level 30] Freedom – 1,500 Gems, 5,000 Gold, 10 Trait Rerolls [Level 10]

– 1,500 Gems, 5,000 Gold, 10 Trait Rerolls [Level 10] Late – 5 Phoenix Shards, 5 Elemental Shards [Level 10]

– 5 Phoenix Shards, 5 Elemental Shards [Level 10] Spring – 1,500 Flowers, 1,500 Gems, 5,000 Gold [Level 10]

– 1,500 Flowers, 1,500 Gems, 5,000 Gold [Level 10] Sorry4Bugs – 40 Trait Rerolls, 20 Stat Chips [Level 30]

The above Anime Vanguards codes were released previously but have now expired, so they can no longer be used. According to one of the developers, these promos will generally work for two weeks before they expire, so keep checking back regularly with this guide to stay updated on fresh codes before they're gone.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.