Weak Legacy 2 codes (December 2025) for free Spins and Potions

Weak Legacy 2 codes can provide you with various handy boosts, as you decide whether you want to fight for humanity or battle alongside the Demons instead. In this adventure inspired by Demon Slayer you want your character to grow stronger, to increase your chances of victory.



The promos for this action RPG currently provide free spins, giving you more opportunities to get a good reward from the RNG elements, along with potions that let you modify your stats in this Roblox experience. To bring you up to speed, these are the latest codes for Weak Legacy 2 and how to redeem them.



If you want some rewards that can be more generally applied across all of your experiences, then we've got the details on the current Roblox promo codes.

All Weak Legacy 2 codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Weak Games Corp.)

The following Weak Legacy 2 codes are currently available to claim:

450KLIKESRESETRACE - Rewards [new and private servers only]

- Rewards [new and private servers only] 25SPINSANNIVERSARY – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins ANNIVERSARYRESETBREATHING – Reset Breathing or Art Potion

There are a few codes for Weak Legacy 2 that are valid right now, providing you with some extra free spins for rerolling and a Potion that can be used to reset part of your stats. These promos get released reasonably frequently for anniversaries and milestones in the game, with the next code due to drop at 475K likes, so it's worth checking back often to see if a fresh one has dropped.

How to redeem Weak Legacy 2 codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Weak Games Corp.)

To redeem Weak Legacy 2 codes, you need to hit the Menu button at the top of the screen to bring up the various icons, then tap the Purple Gift button we've highlighted to access the Codes screen. From there you can use the Enter Code Here... text box to type in the promo then hit Redeem to claim your rewards. A fanfare will play with a notification if you've been successful, otherwise the notification may tell you the code is invalid or has expired.

Despite the Codes screen telling you to "Like & join the group to claim your rewards", that is for the One Time Claim only and is unrelated to the promos listed here, as there are no requirements to complete before you can redeem codes in Weak Legacy 2. However, they are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them exactly as written, otherwise you may get an error message for a valid promo.

Expired Weak Legacy 2 codes

ANNIVERSARYRESETRACE

25SPINSSICKLES

SICKLESRESETBREATHINGORART

SICKLESRESETRACE

FLAMEV2RESETBREATHINGORART

400KLIKESRESETRACE

25SPINSSORRYFORTHEBUGS

25SPINSFLAMEV2

FLAMERESETRACE

25SPINSSORRYFORDELAY

25SPINSMUGEN

MUGENERESETRACE

MUGENRESETBREATHINGORART

15SPINS350KLIKES

25SPINS300KLIKES

25SPINS250KLIKES

MISTUPDRESETBREATHINGORART

25SPINSMISTUPD

MISTUPDERESETRACE

15SPINS200KLIKES

75SPINS150KLIKESANDSORRYFORTHEBUGS

RESETRACE115KLIKES

25SPINSINSECTUPD

INSECTUPDERESETRACE

INSECTUPDRESETBREATHINGORART

75SPINS100KLIKES

25SPINS85KLIKES

There are a reasonable number of expired Weak Legacy 2 codes as they've been around for a while, and they tend to be based around specific updates or milestones for the game so run out a short time later. As always, check back regularly for the latest promos to claim them before they expire and join this list.

