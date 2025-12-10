Hunty Zombie codes (December 2025) for free Spins, Rerolls, and Coins

Hunty Zombie codes will give you a variety of bonuses, as you try to survive against the undead hordes. It's a case of hunt or be hunted in this action RPG, and if you're not prepared then the apocalypse is going to wipe you out with its zombies and bosses.



The promos available will boost your odds of survival by providing you with free spins and rerolls in different categories, as well as plenty of coins to make fresh purchases in this Roblox experience. If you're ready to fight back, then here are the latest codes for Hunty Zombie and how to redeem them.



If you're searching for more general rewards that apply to other experiences as well, then we've got the lowdown on the current Roblox promo codes.

All Hunty Zombie codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / HZ DEV)

The following Hunty Zombie codes can be entered to claim various rewards:

SOMECASH – 3,000,000 Coins

– 3,000,000 Coins NEWUPDATE – 30 Lucky Weapon Spins

– 30 Lucky Weapon Spins DELAYAGAINSORRY – 1,500 Payload Coins

– 1,500 Payload Coins YOUGUYSROCK – 200 Pet Coins

– 200 Pet Coins OPCODE4 – 300 Payload Coins

– 300 Payload Coins OPCODE3 – 25 Trait Rerolls

– 25 Trait Rerolls OPCODE2 – 25 Lucky Perk Spins

– 25 Lucky Perk Spins OPCODE1 – 25 Lucky Weapon Spins

There are a decent number of valid codes for Hunty Zombie, which provide a wide range of benefits for your character. There are free spins for perks and weapons to improve your loadout, along with Trait rerolls to take your stats in a different direction. While those rely on the RNG factor, there is also some cold hard currency available that you can choose to spend on whatever you like.

How to redeem Hunty Zombie codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / HZ DEV)

To redeem Hunty Zombie codes, the first thing you need to do is reach Level 5+ as codes can't be claimed until then, so play through some matches first until you've achieved the required level. With that done, you can then hit the CODES book icon at the top of the righthand stack which (slightly confusingly) brings up a SHOP menu screen. From there you can use the Enter code here... text box to type in the promo, before using the CONFIRM button to claim it. Note that codes in Hunty Zombie are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as written otherwise they won't be recognized.

Expired Hunty Zombie codes

200KTHANKS – 35 Lucky Weapon Spins

– 35 Lucky Weapon Spins SORRYFORDELAY2 – 50 Trait Rerolls

– 50 Trait Rerolls SORRYFORDELAY – 20 Trait Rerolls

– 20 Trait Rerolls BLINDFOLD – 5 Lucky Weapon Spins

– 5 Lucky Weapon Spins Jester – 10 Lucky Weapon Spins

– 10 Lucky Weapon Spins 700KLIKES – 700,000 Coins

– 700,000 Coins TheClown1 – 10 Trait Rerolls

– 10 Trait Rerolls NewClownboss – 10 Trait Rerolls

– 10 Trait Rerolls HAHAHAHA – 200,000 Coins

– 200,000 Coins JKR5 – 10 Lucky Perk Spins

– 10 Lucky Perk Spins Wizzard – 10 Lucky Weapon Spins

– 10 Lucky Weapon Spins Petupgrade – 10 Trait Rerolls

– 10 Trait Rerolls NewBuild – 10 Trait Rerolls

– 10 Trait Rerolls SupanewDivine – 200,000 Coins

– 200,000 Coins JKR – 10 Lucky Perk Spin

– 10 Lucky Perk Spin SHAMMER – 10 Lucky Weapon Spins

– 10 Lucky Weapon Spins BATTLEPASSRESET – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins NEWPAYLOAD – 200,000 Coins

– 200,000 Coins TRYNEWGAMEMODE – 10 Lucky Perk Spins

– 10 Lucky Perk Spins NewZombie2 – 10 Trait Rerolls

– 10 Trait Rerolls NewZombie1 – 10 Trait Rerolls

– 10 Trait Rerolls ChainsawWP – 10 Lucky Weapon Spins

– 10 Lucky Weapon Spins LOYKRATHONGDAY – 15 Trait Rerolls

– 15 Trait Rerolls REDUCEDMGPERK – 10 Lucky Perk Spins

– 10 Lucky Perk Spins REBIRTH! – 200,000 Coins

There is a long list of expired Hunty Zombie codes and we have the most recent ones above, which is a good sign in a way as it means that the developer has been pretty generous with distributing them. As always, no promos will last forever – so make sure you take advantage of the active promos while you can.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.