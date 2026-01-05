Devil Hunter codes (January 2026) for free Rerolls and Yen

Devil Hunter codes have been in high demand since the playtest launched publically, though no promos were actually available until now. Using the boosts they provide will help you to get a competitive edge, whether you side with the Hunters or the Fiends in this open world action adventure.



The promos that have been added will give you free rerolls so you can switch up your abilities, along with skill point resets if you decide to respec completely and plenty of Yen to spend in this Roblox experience. If you're ready to take on this epic battle, then these are the codes for Devil Hunter and how to redeem them.



If you want to claim some more general rewards that can be used across all experiences, then check out the current Roblox promo codes.

All Devil Hunter codes

The following Devil Hunter codes can be redeemed for various free awards:

MELO150K – 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 1x Eraser Devil (Skill Point Reset), 75,000 Yen

RELEASE2026 – 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 35,000 Yen

20KLIKES – 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 1x Eraser Devil (Skill Point Reset), 50,000 Yen

10KLIKES – 1x Fiend Reroll, 1x Clan Reroll, 25,000 Yen

