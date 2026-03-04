"Overwhelming evidence of organized espionage": MindsEye CEO blames flop launch on "corporate sabotage" and commits to "prosecution" amid more layoffs

MindsEye studio Build a Rocket Boy has announced another round of layoffs following approximately 300 redundancies in 2025 as new CEO Mark Gerhard continues to blame the action game's underwhelming launch on criminal activity.

Gerhard discusses apparent "overwhelming evidence" proving this in a statement posted on the Build a Rocket Boy LinkedIn page, with a caption acknowledging, "Today is a very difficult day for our studio." Build a Rocket Boy is beginning "a further number of redundancies," and the studio also has plans to prosecute the supposed criminals responsible for making director and former GTA producer Leslie Benzies' latest game "utterly forgettable," as we write in our MindsEye review.

