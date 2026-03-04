"Overwhelming evidence of organized espionage": MindsEye CEO blames flop launch on "corporate sabotage" and commits to "prosecution" amid more layoffs

MindsEye studio Build a Rocket Boy has announced another round of layoffs following approximately 300 redundancies in 2025 as new CEO Mark Gerhard continues to blame the action game's underwhelming launch on criminal activity.

Gerhard discusses apparent "overwhelming evidence" proving this in a statement posted on the Build a Rocket Boy LinkedIn page, with a caption acknowledging, "Today is a very difficult day for our studio." Build a Rocket Boy is beginning "a further number of redundancies," and the studio also has plans to prosecute the supposed criminals responsible for making director and former GTA producer Leslie Benzies' latest game "utterly forgettable," as we write in our MindsEye review.

"As leaders we take responsibility for the outcomes of our projects," Gerhard explains, but "the launch period was affected by factors beyond normal operational challenges."

He continues to claim that Build a Rocket Boy has been working with "external partners and legal advisors" over the past several months, with the hope of proving "the criminal activity that took place around our launch." Gerhard previously said in a Discord message that he believes negative MindsEye reviews were "100 percent" planted. He says he's now vindicated by the fact that Build a Rocket Boy has collected "overwhelming evidence of organized espionage and corporate sabotage."

"Because this matter is moving toward prosecution, we cannot share the full details publicly yet," says Gerhard.

Former Build a Rocket Boy brand director Chad McNeil replies in the LinkedIn comments, "Delusional!"

"It would've been impossible to make a good game": MindsEye CEO and Rockstar vet blamed for impossible design demands, on "temporary leave" as company forces monitoring software on devs in hunt for "saboteurs" blamed for flop.