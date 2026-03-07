Marvel Rivals publisher reportedly cuts funding for Yakuza co-creator's new studio just three months after revealing its first game

News
By published

Nagoshi Studio is said to be seeking funding from elsewhere to make Gang of Dragon

Don Lee on the phone in a dimly lit bar in the debut trailer for Gang of Dragon.
(Image credit: Nagoshi Studio / NetEase)

The new studio led by Yakuza and Like A Dragon co-creator Toshihiro Nagoshi is reportedly facing closure after publisher NetEase cut its investment in the fresh-faced developer.

Instrumental in the creation of the Yakuza series and a Sega veteran of three decades, the famed developer opened Nagoshi Studio back in 2021 in partnership with publisher NetEase, the entertainment conglomerate behind several big hitters, including Marvel Rivals and Naraka Bladepoint.

NetEase allegedly made the decision after finding out that Nagoshi Studio would need another ¥7 billion (about $44.4 million) to complete production, leaving the team's fate up in the air without a financial backer. Nagoshi is apparently seeking outside help and additional funding in other places, but hasn't had any luck so far.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.