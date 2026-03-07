Marvel Rivals publisher reportedly cuts funding for Yakuza co-creator's new studio just three months after revealing its first game
Nagoshi Studio is said to be seeking funding from elsewhere to make Gang of Dragon
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The new studio led by Yakuza and Like A Dragon co-creator Toshihiro Nagoshi is reportedly facing closure after publisher NetEase cut its investment in the fresh-faced developer.
Instrumental in the creation of the Yakuza series and a Sega veteran of three decades, the famed developer opened Nagoshi Studio back in 2021 in partnership with publisher NetEase, the entertainment conglomerate behind several big hitters, including Marvel Rivals and Naraka Bladepoint.
Nagoshi Studio announced its very Yakuza-ish debut game only three months ago, an action brawler called Gang of Dragon, at The Game Awards 2025. But according to a new report from Bloomberg, NetEase plans on pulling funding from the studio later this year.
NetEase allegedly made the decision after finding out that Nagoshi Studio would need another ¥7 billion (about $44.4 million) to complete production, leaving the team's fate up in the air without a financial backer. Nagoshi is apparently seeking outside help and additional funding in other places, but hasn't had any luck so far.
The news is just the latest in a series of cuts NetEase has made in its games division. Worlds Untold, another new team headed by BioWare veterans, also had to pause operations after NetEase pulled funding, while some developers, such as Visions of Mana maker Ouka Studio, were shut down entirely.
For now, check out the new games of 2026 and beyond.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.