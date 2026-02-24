Days after closing remake legend Bluepoint, PlayStation asks fans what remakes they want to see and gets a crash course in reading the room

Unfortunate timing for sure

Demon&#039;s Souls
After news broke that Bluepoint Games – developer of a number of beloved remakes – is being shut by Sony, the German PlayStation account dropped what is best described as an incredibly poorly timed tweet.

Last week, reports emerged that Sony is shutting down Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games, after purchasing the studio in 2021 and promptly doing nothing with it aside from canceling the developer's live-service title, rumored to be a God of War game (the studio also helped with development of God of War Ragnarok). Naturally, people weren't happy, especially considering the frustration towards Sony for buying a studio known for remakes and throwing it into its failing live service push.

"You can't be seriously asking 'Which Playstation-Remake would you wish for' a few days after announcing Bluepoint's closing… What is wrong with you?" one user says, screenshotting the post. Meanwhile another responds by calling the post cheeky in the wake of Bluepoint's closure, while also giving a list of games they'd like to see remade.

