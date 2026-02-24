Days after closing remake legend Bluepoint, PlayStation asks fans what remakes they want to see and gets a crash course in reading the room
After news broke that Bluepoint Games – developer of a number of beloved remakes – is being shut by Sony, the German PlayStation account dropped what is best described as an incredibly poorly timed tweet.
Last week, reports emerged that Sony is shutting down Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games, after purchasing the studio in 2021 and promptly doing nothing with it aside from canceling the developer's live-service title, rumored to be a God of War game (the studio also helped with development of God of War Ragnarok). Naturally, people weren't happy, especially considering the frustration towards Sony for buying a studio known for remakes and throwing it into its failing live service push.
As spotted by The Gamer, the PlayStationDE Twitter account posted what would, on most weeks, be a fairly innocuous bit of engagement, asking fans which PlayStation game they'd like to see remade in the future. But with the report of Sony shutting the studio that developed the Demon's Souls remake dropping days before, naturally, it was a bit of awkward timing. The tweet was removed shortly after, but not before fans caught on to the faux pas.
"You can't be seriously asking 'Which Playstation-Remake would you wish for' a few days after announcing Bluepoint's closing… What is wrong with you?" one user says, screenshotting the post. Meanwhile another responds by calling the post cheeky in the wake of Bluepoint's closure, while also giving a list of games they'd like to see remade.
Obviously, I doubt whoever runs the account even noted the connection or poor timing of the tweet, but it definitely ranks high on the awkward scale alongside Xbox's Matt Booty saying the publisher needs smaller games the day after shutting Tango Gameworks.
"Devastating": Game devs send outpouring of love to Sony's latest closed PlayStation studio Bluepoint, saying "the sheer amount of institutional knowledge lost is quite literally staggering"
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
