FromSoftware shot down a Bloodborne remake from now-dead studio Bluepoint in 2025: report

A Bloodborne remake could've happened at Bluepoint, according to a new report.

The now-disbanded Sony subsidiary known for its excellent remakes allegedly pitched a Bloodborne remake last year, which was subsequently shot down by FromSoftware itself.

In early 2025, in the wake of the reported cancellation of its live-service God of War game, Bluepoint pitched Sony on a Bloodborne remake, according to Jason Schreier at Bloomberg. The studio was reportedly told that "the numbers made sense" for the project, but original creator FromSoftware didn't want the project to go forward for unspecified reasons.

The report goes on to suggest that Bluepoint subsequently pitched on new projects for existing PlayStation franchises, including a Ghost of Tsushima spin-off, as well as an updated version of its 2018 Shadow of the Colossus remake. Earlier this month, Sony shut down Bluepoint entirely, even as it continues to publicly weigh remake demands from fans.

The reasons why FromSoftware might have declined Bluepoint's proposal are unclear. Studio boss Hidetaka Miyazaki has said in the past that he's "very happy" such a big appetite for a remake exists, and that he's not "opposed" to a PC port, at a minimum.

But last year, former PlayStation Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida offered an additional bit of insight, suggesting that, perhaps, Miyazaki simply "doesn't want anyone else to touch" Bloodborne. While Bluepoint's PS5 remake of Demon's Souls, another beloved FromSoftware classic, was broadly well-received, though some specific art changes in the game were criticized for straying too far from the spirit of the original designs.

Maybe FromSoftware didn't want a repeat of that situation, or maybe the studio didn't anyone – Bluepoint or otherwise – taking any creative control over arguably its most beloved game. The one thing we know for sure is that the wait for Bloodborne's return continues to drag on.