FromSoftware shot down a Bloodborne remake from now-dead studio Bluepoint in 2025: report

News
By published

The long-demanded Bloodborne remake apparently could've been a reality

Bloodborne screenshot of The Hunter player-character with their back to us, wielding a bladed in their right hand and an a ranged weapon in their left
(Image credit: FromSoftware)

A Bloodborne remake could've happened at Bluepoint, according to a new report.

The now-disbanded Sony subsidiary known for its excellent remakes allegedly pitched a Bloodborne remake last year, which was subsequently shot down by FromSoftware itself.

Maybe FromSoftware didn't want a repeat of that situation, or maybe the studio didn't anyone – Bluepoint or otherwise – taking any creative control over arguably its most beloved game. The one thing we know for sure is that the wait for Bloodborne's return continues to drag on.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.