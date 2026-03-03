Fallout New Vegas hopes dead again as potential remake studio says loading screen tease was just "a BTS look at our company meeting": "Pardon us as we retreat back into our vault"

Fallout New Vegas remaster hopefuls are once again experiencing the perils of getting excited over an internet rumor, as the latest theory has been shut down by the very studio at the center of it.

ICYMI, hopes for a Fallout New Vegas were artificially elevated yet again this week when Iron Galaxy Studios, the folks behind Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 and, more pertinently, the Nintendo Switch and VR editions of Skyrim and Fallout 4 VR, shared a post to LinkedIn about its "February company meeting," in which the New Vegas loading screen can be seen. Of course, that was a clear sign that the studio was about to announce some sort of Fallout New Vegas-related project. Maybe the remaster people have been wanting for years? Unfortunately not, it seems.

"Nope! There is nothing to see here," reads a tweet from Iron Galaxy. "Sorry to disturb the volcanoes, but that was just a BTS look at our company meeting. We use that slide every month and has nothing to do with anything Fallout being worked on. As you can imagine, we love Fallout, too. Now pardon us as we retreat back into our vault."

I know what it's like to hope for something so hard that you start to believe it, despite there being little evidence supporting that belief. I've been wanting an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot to happen even though Ray Romano has specifically said it wouldn't work. But it's time to move on, Fallout New Vegas fans. We can do it, together.

In seriousness, this doesn't necessarily mean Fallout New Vegas, and Fallout 3 for that matter, aren't getting remade or remastered. In fact, a report from last year claimed a Fallout 3 remaster was in active development. But what we can say with a fairly high degree of certainty is that Iron Galaxy isn't working on Fallout New Vegas... right now.

