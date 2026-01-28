Despite seemingly confirming one New Vegas ending as canon, Fallout showrunner says that no, actually, that Mr. House twist still "allows for many players' experiences to have happened"

Prime Video's live action Fallout streaming series has spent some time in New Vegas, the setting of the sixth game in the venerable post-apocalyptic sci-fi franchise. New Vegas has a multitude of possible endings, just one of which has been enshrined in the canon of the show.

Despite locking in a specific ending path as part of Fallout season 2, co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet assures fans that the show isn't intended to overwrite New Vegas' other endings or serve as a definitive ending for the game.

"It did seem to us like a version of himself powered by cold fusion would be sort of the ultimate possible incarnation of Robert House," Robertson-Dworet tells EW, explaining the evolution of Mr. House, a character taken directly from the game.

"And as someone who is interested in robotics and artificial non-biological versions of selves, it made a lot of sense to us that this would've been something that he would've developed and sort of be the ultimate version of him," she continues. "I've always seen it as something that allows for many players' experiences to have happened, but still Robert House had this other version of himself, that he was always ready to create and what he needed was the diode."

Mr. House is a central character in Fallout: New Vegas, using his vast fortune to maintain control of the territory. He's instrumental to one of the game's many possible endings, none of which is traditionally considered to be specifically canonical, allowing players to experience individually tailored endings that reflect their choices and the faction they've chosen to side with.

