Despite seemingly confirming one New Vegas ending as canon, Fallout showrunner says that no, actually, that Mr. House twist still "allows for many players' experiences to have happened"

Fallout season 2 seems to have made one New Vegas ending canon, but the showrunner has some reassurance for fans

Justin Theroux as Mr. House in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Prime Video's live action Fallout streaming series has spent some time in New Vegas, the setting of the sixth game in the venerable post-apocalyptic sci-fi franchise. New Vegas has a multitude of possible endings, just one of which has been enshrined in the canon of the show.

Despite locking in a specific ending path as part of Fallout season 2, co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet assures fans that the show isn't intended to overwrite New Vegas' other endings or serve as a definitive ending for the game.

