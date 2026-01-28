Fallout season 2's latest episode suggests the creators may have made a single New Vegas ending canon after all

The House always wins

Contrary to what the Fallout showrunners were saying before release, it appears the Prime Video series' second season has made a New Vegas ending choice canon.

Spoilers for Fallout season 2, episode 7 follow.

Perhaps the signs were always there. As we've already glimpsed, the Legion and New California Republic aren't exactly in a position of strength some 15 years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas, while House was probably always content to be the silent man behind the curtain just as long as it keeps him off the Enclave's radar.

Of course, there are some inconsistencies and vague plot points that mean there's still a chance of a muddled grab bag of ending choices to be carried over in Fallout season 2. House, despite 'dying', could always have a backup plan in place on the chance he gets betrayed. His algorithm tells him many things, and the casino owner is all too familiar with tricksy sleights of hand to gain an advantage.

The Fallout season 2 finale, then, has several questions to answer – including whether it's just made one of the more intriguing Fallout: New Vegas endings the canon option.

