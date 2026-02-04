Fallout season 3 is headed to a new location, but its underrated semi-canon RPG has taken us there before

We're headed to a brand new location in Fallout season 3 – but it's actually not a new place for the franchise.

The Fallout season 2 ending reveals that Coop and Barb intended to head to Colorado, and, when the Ghoul opens Barb's cryopod, he finds a postcard that reads "Colorado was a good idea." The Ghoul then sets off for Colorado himself and is seemingly en route when we last see him.

As it turns out, though, we've actually been to the state before in the Fallout universe. Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, which sees the titular group fighting a war, is a semi-canon game, but it takes place partially in Colorado.

Still, that game is pretty different from the rest of the franchise, since it's turn-based and is focused more on tactical decisions, as the name suggests.

However, the franchise almost took us to Colorado another time, too. The canceled Fallout 3, AKA Van Buren, included the state on its map.

So, while Colorado has a history in the franchise, Fallout season 3 can probably safely be considered the first, real time we'll see the location across the series. That's pretty exciting, since it means we don't have a proper idea of what kind of mutated creatures we might see, or what Enclave HQ looks like.

Another major talking point from the finale is that the episode managed to sidestep making any ending of Fallout: New Vegas canon. "Even when we do games, we talk about, 'Hey, what existed before, and how do you remain respectful to it?' I think what we try to do is tell the story from the perspective of the people in the world, and sometimes you're gonna get conflicting accounts," Todd Howard told GamesRadar+.

For more on the season, check out our Fallout season 2 review for our verdict on the show. Or, see our guide to the most exciting upcoming TV shows for everything else the year has in store.