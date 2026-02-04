Fallout season 3 is headed to a new location, but its underrated semi-canon RPG has taken us there before

Fallout is heading to new horizons

We're headed to a brand new location in Fallout season 3 – but it's actually not a new place for the franchise.

The Fallout season 2 ending reveals that Coop and Barb intended to head to Colorado, and, when the Ghoul opens Barb's cryopod, he finds a postcard that reads "Colorado was a good idea." The Ghoul then sets off for Colorado himself and is seemingly en route when we last see him.

