Fallout season 2, episode 8 post-credits scenes: how many are there and how do they set up the next season?

In a slight surprise, Fallout season 2's finale comes bundled with a post-credits scene that both continues the narrative thread of one of the major factions left out of episode 8's runtime as well as setting up a major Fallout season 3 threat.

But seeing as how Fallout rarely drops after-credits surprises, there's a chance you may not realize you have to stick around for the Brotherhood-shaped shocker. Below, we'll fill you in on everything you may have missed or could be curious about, including how many Fallout finale post-credits scenes there are, and what the post-credits could be hinting at from the games.

How many Fallout season 2 post-credits scenes are there?

Unlike the MCU, there is only one Fallout season 2 post-credits scene to watch after episode 8 reaches its conclusion. The scene in question (which we'll talk about in spoilery detail just below) is around 90 seconds long.

Prior to that, it's also worth sitting through the Fallout finale's title credits sequence. That's largely because it provides hints at the next step on our character's journeys, including the New California Republic setting up camp in New Vegas, the Legion surrounding the settlement, and the Ghoul heading to the Rockies and Colorado in search of the Enclave and his missing family.

Fallout season 2 finale post-credits scene, explained: what are Quintus the Destroyer's plans?

With a battle raging outside at the Brotherhood of Steel's encampment – presumably quashing the most recent factional uprisings within the group – Dane (Xelia Mendes-Jones) comes to their rescue of their chapter by delivering important documents to the beleaguered Quintus (Michael Cristofer).

"The remnants you requested," begins Dane. "Open it," Quintus snaps.

The Brotherhood Elder continues, "Out of the virtue in my heart, I tried to unify the Brotherhood. Look what it got me. No matter. Quintus the Unifier is dead. Quintus the Destroyer is born."

Once unfurled, his nefarious plan becomes clearer for those familiar with the games. These are blueprints for Liberty Prime Alpha, a prototypical iteration of the mammoth Liberty Prime robot that was originally envisioned to end the war with the Chinese in pre-war Alaska.

In Fallout 3, Liberty Prime was a powerful robotic ally that helped the Lone Wanderer gain access to the facility where the water purifier could be activated.

After being destroyed by the Enclave, it can be rebuilt with the help of the player during Fallout 4. If you choose to side with the Brotherhood, they will use Liberty Prime to attack the Institute.

In short, the Brotherhood suddenly have a weapon that – once built – can easily overpower Caesar's Legion, the New California Republic, and any other faction that dares stand in Quintus' way.

Suddenly, the Brotherhood no longer operates on the fringes of Fallout's narrative but, instead, thrusts itself into the centre with a superweapon that could bring the entire wasteland to heel. Looking further afield, Liberty Prime could eventually be a perfect wildcard to shift a possible endgame war against the Enclave in the favor of the Ghoul, Lucy, and Maximus.

So, the Fallout season 2 finale post-credits scene is much more than a post-credits scene. It could be, ahem, a blueprint to the next few years of Fallout stories – and a possible key to the show's overall finale, if the Enclave continues to grow in power.

