Todd Howard says the Brotherhood of Steel surprise in Fallout season 2's post-credits scene was no afterthought: "It was always a matter of how and when, not if"

Meet the most dangerous weapon in the post-apocalyptic US

Fallout season 2
Just when we thought Fallout season 2 was over, the post-credits scene delivered yet another surprise: the Brotherhood's most powerful weapon. However, as shocking as the reveal was, game producer Todd Howard says it was always part of the plan.

Warning: spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.

As the hit sci-fi show's sophomore season comes to an end, we are treated to the Fallout season 2, episode 8 post-credits scene, which shows the Brotherhood of Steel fighting among themselves. But then, Dane steps in and delivers an important document to Elder Cleric Quintus, which is later revealed to be blueprints for Liberty Prime Alpha – a huge robot suit that was designed to end wars.

"Giant robots," said Howard to the Hollywood Reporter. "It was always a matter of how and when, not if. We’re so excited the show’s going to tackle that one." The inclusion of Liberty Prime Alpha at this point in the series did come as a shock at first. However, it makes perfect sense as the robot was introduced in the video games Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, which Howard worked on.

