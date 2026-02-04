Todd Howard says the Brotherhood of Steel surprise in Fallout season 2's post-credits scene was no afterthought: "It was always a matter of how and when, not if"

Just when we thought Fallout season 2 was over, the post-credits scene delivered yet another surprise: the Brotherhood's most powerful weapon. However, as shocking as the reveal was, game producer Todd Howard says it was always part of the plan.

Warning: spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.

As the hit sci-fi show's sophomore season comes to an end, we are treated to the Fallout season 2, episode 8 post-credits scene, which shows the Brotherhood of Steel fighting among themselves. But then, Dane steps in and delivers an important document to Elder Cleric Quintus, which is later revealed to be blueprints for Liberty Prime Alpha – a huge robot suit that was designed to end wars.

"Giant robots," said Howard to the Hollywood Reporter. "It was always a matter of how and when, not if. We’re so excited the show’s going to tackle that one." The inclusion of Liberty Prime Alpha at this point in the series did come as a shock at first. However, it makes perfect sense as the robot was introduced in the video games Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, which Howard worked on.

In Fallout 3, Liberty Prime is a powerful robotic ally to the player character Lone Wanderer; however, it is destroyed later in the game. Then, in Fallout 4, the robot can be rebuilt with help from the player. If the player then chooses to side with the Brotherhood, they will then use Liberty Prime to attack the Institute.

The robot does a hell of a lot of damage in the games, meaning, in the series, such a weapon could harness the power to overpower Caesar's Legion, the New California Republic, and any other enemy. In short, the inclusion of Liberty Prime Alpha completely shakes up the playing field going into Fallout season 3.

Fallout seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Prime Video. For more, check out our guide on Fallout season 2 Easter eggs and our Fallout season 2 review.