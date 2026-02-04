Todd Howard says the Brotherhood of Steel surprise in Fallout season 2's post-credits scene was no afterthought: "It was always a matter of how and when, not if"
Meet the most dangerous weapon in the post-apocalyptic US
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Just when we thought Fallout season 2 was over, the post-credits scene delivered yet another surprise: the Brotherhood's most powerful weapon. However, as shocking as the reveal was, game producer Todd Howard says it was always part of the plan.
Warning: spoilers for the Fallout season 2 ending follow.
As the hit sci-fi show's sophomore season comes to an end, we are treated to the Fallout season 2, episode 8 post-credits scene, which shows the Brotherhood of Steel fighting among themselves. But then, Dane steps in and delivers an important document to Elder Cleric Quintus, which is later revealed to be blueprints for Liberty Prime Alpha – a huge robot suit that was designed to end wars.
"Giant robots," said Howard to the Hollywood Reporter. "It was always a matter of how and when, not if. We’re so excited the show’s going to tackle that one." The inclusion of Liberty Prime Alpha at this point in the series did come as a shock at first. However, it makes perfect sense as the robot was introduced in the video games Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, which Howard worked on.
In Fallout 3, Liberty Prime is a powerful robotic ally to the player character Lone Wanderer; however, it is destroyed later in the game. Then, in Fallout 4, the robot can be rebuilt with help from the player. If the player then chooses to side with the Brotherhood, they will then use Liberty Prime to attack the Institute.
The robot does a hell of a lot of damage in the games, meaning, in the series, such a weapon could harness the power to overpower Caesar's Legion, the New California Republic, and any other enemy. In short, the inclusion of Liberty Prime Alpha completely shakes up the playing field going into Fallout season 3.
Fallout seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Prime Video. For more, check out our guide on Fallout season 2 Easter eggs and our Fallout season 2 review.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.