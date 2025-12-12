Fallout's Aaron Moten and Todd Howard reveal their favorite set details and may have just confirmed aliens will appear in season 2

Fallout's first season certainly wowed with its incredible set design, right down to creating real, working Pip-Boys for its cast to use.

If you believe Bethesda director Todd Howard's comments, the ante is being upped even further in its second season, even if one of its stars may have just said a little too much about an out of this world Easter egg.

Aaron Moten, who returns as Maximus in the Prime Video series, says, "One of the biggest wow moments was the warehouse the Brotherhood gets into and the things that were inside there. At one point, I was going round the set, pulling things out and being like, 'Can we get this on camera?' It was so amazing. The detail, it's remarkable – the alien in the fridge, that one's a good one.

"No spoilers," Howard interjects, perhaps suggesting that the actor has tipped Fallout season 2's hand when it comes to introducing one of the game series' most audacious – and cosmic – side stories.

