Fallout's Aaron Moten and Todd Howard reveal their favorite set details and may have just confirmed aliens will appear in season 2

Fallout's first season certainly wowed with its incredible set design, right down to creating real, working Pip-Boys for its cast to use.

If you believe Bethesda director Todd Howard's comments, the ante is being upped even further in its second season, even if one of its stars may have just said a little too much about an out of this world Easter egg.

"For me, it's the store in Freeside," Howard says when asked by GamesRadar+ about his favorite set detail, referring to the busy settlement many a New Vegas player would have walked through during their time in the Mojave wasteland.

"You walk in the store and they're selling all the little doodads and ammo and Stimpaks. They just built everything, I was browsing the store for real. Like, wow: You just built all of this stuff because it might be in frame."

Aaron Moten, who returns as Maximus in the Prime Video series, says, "One of the biggest wow moments was the warehouse the Brotherhood gets into and the things that were inside there. At one point, I was going round the set, pulling things out and being like, 'Can we get this on camera?' It was so amazing. The detail, it's remarkable – the alien in the fridge, that one's a good one.

"No spoilers," Howard interjects, perhaps suggesting that the actor has tipped Fallout season 2's hand when it comes to introducing one of the game series' most audacious – and cosmic – side stories.

Fallout fans will be keenly aware of the Zetans, the alien species that have made their presence felt in multiple titles, most notably in Fallout 3's Mothership Zeta DLC add-on.

That's not to say we can expect little green men to rock up and start talking to the Ghoul or engaging with the Brotherhood of Steel.

Instead, much like Howard's comments suggest, it appears that each frame is lined with the sort of Easter eggs and oddities that will excite long-term fans and gleefully perplex newcomers.

Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 17. For more, check out the Fallout season 2 timeline and the Fallout season 2 release schedule.