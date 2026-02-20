Fallout TV show almost went to New Vegas in season 1, until Todd Howard said "there’s a million ways to f**k that up" as "it can be a bit of a minefield"

The Fallout streaming series almost went to New Vegas in season 1, but Todd Howard steered them away

Fallout game designer Todd Howard says that the creators of the Prime Video Fallout streaming series wanted to visit one of the game series' most iconic locations, New Vegas, in season one, but he advised against it.

"The writers really wanted to go to New Vegas [for Season 2]," Howard tells the Kinda Funny Games podcast (around the 21-minute mark). "They actually wanted to go there in the early, early pitches of Season 1, and I said 'I would save that. That can be, that's such an iconic thing for Fallout, it's better to, let's establish the base and then we can go to New Vegas.'"

