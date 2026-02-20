Fallout TV show almost went to New Vegas in season 1, until Todd Howard said "there’s a million ways to f**k that up" as "it can be a bit of a minefield"

Fallout game designer Todd Howard says that the creators of the Prime Video Fallout streaming series wanted to visit one of the game series' most iconic locations, New Vegas, in season one, but he advised against it.

"The writers really wanted to go to New Vegas [for Season 2]," Howard tells the Kinda Funny Games podcast (around the 21-minute mark). "They actually wanted to go there in the early, early pitches of Season 1, and I said 'I would save that. That can be, that's such an iconic thing for Fallout, it's better to, let's establish the base and then we can go to New Vegas.'"

New Vegas did wind up serving as the main location of the recently wrapped Fallout season 2, even coming close to enshrining one of the game's numerous endings as the official canon ending - though the creators say that's not the intent.

"I thought they did a really good job in taking it there because it's tricky," Howard explains. "You have an iconic area, a beloved game, particularly storylines that end different ways and really strong characters. And there's like a million ways to fuck that up. So it can be a bit of a minefield, right? And I thought they did a great job. We spent a lot of time saying like, 'Let's not refute anything that happened in the games, but let's see if there's some areas that the writers really want to push forward'."

