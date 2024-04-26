Fallout season 2 news and everything we know so far about the Prime Video show's return

Okey dokey, it's official: Fallout season 2 is on its way. Just a week after the hit adaptation of some of the best Fallout games was released on Prime Video, we got the news that more episodes are in the works. All the major players are coming back too as we find out what's next for the Ghoul, Lucy, and Maximus after that very dramatic season finale.

Below we have broken down all the information we know so far about Fallout season 2. Included in our handy guide is a breakdown of what those finale reveals might mean, what the games tell us about the story going forward, and some exclusive insight from the creators and cast too. There remains a lot of mystery about what's coming next, but one thing is for sure, there's conflict on the horizon because, well, war never changes, does it?

Just a warning though before we go any further, we'll be getting into big spoiler territory for Fallout season 1 from here on out. So make sure you've seen all eight episodes before scrolling on..

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We know that Fallout season 2 is happening, but there is no official release date for the sci-fi show yet.

The rights to Fallout were first purchased by Prime Video back in 2020 and it took four years to make it to our screens. However, we're hoping the turnaround on season 2 will be slightly quicker without COVID and strike restrictions slowing things down.

There has been an update on filming after California confirmed that Fallout had been given a tax credit to relocate there from its season 1 location in Namibia. Per Esquire too, there have also been some rumors flying around that filming could pick up in September this year.

Our best guess at the moment is that we'll hopefully see Fallout season 2 in late 2025 or early 2026, all things being well.

Fallout season 2 cast

(Image credit: Prime Video)

At the moment, the only cast we know for certain that are coming back are the main trio: the Ghoul, Lucy, and Maximus. This is because they were pictured in the season 2 announcement. However, we're pretty sure that all of the major players (who survived at least) will be back as well. Here's our season 2 cast prediction so far:

Ella Purnell – Lucy MacLean

– Lucy MacLean Walton Goggins – The Ghoul / Cooper Howard

– The Ghoul / Cooper Howard Aaron Moten – Maximus

– Maximus Kyle MacLachlan – Hank MacLean

– Hank MacLean Moisés Arias – Norm MacLean

– Norm MacLean Sarita Choudhury – Moldaver

– Moldaver Frances Turner – Barb

Not only that, but there is another actor who could make a debut in season 2: Aaron Paul. According to Jonathan Nolan, he's very keen to star.

What happened at the end of Fallout season 1?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The season finale of Fallout season 1 left a lot of open plot points for all of the major characters. The final episode all comes down to a stand-off at the Observatory where Lucy finally meets Moldaver and finds her dad.

However, it turns out Hank has not been entirely truthful, as he's actually a member of Vault-Tec's management team from 200 years prior. As Norm found out elsewhere in the episode, Vaults 32 and 33 have been home to the generation of super managers known as Bud's Buds.

That's not all either as Lucy's mother didn't die in the way they had always been told. She had figured out civilization was living on the surface and tried to take her children there, to Shady Sands. Hank found her and burned it to the ground, leaving Lucy's mom as a ghoul-like creature.

Elsewhere, Maximus is now seen as the "sword" of the Brotherhood, and he turns up to the Observatory planning to free Hank and help Lucy. However, Hank escapes in the Brotherhood's power armor after the Ghoul confronts him about what happened to his family.

In the final moments, Lucy is given a choice: stay with Maximus as he wages a war for the Brotherhood or join the Ghoul to find out who is "behind the wheel". She chooses the latter, shooting her mom dead and leaving Maximus behind. When Maximus wakes up, he's now got the cold fusion device and is declared a knight.

That's not all, either, as we see Hank walking towards a very familiar location for fans of the games: New Vegas.

What will happen in Fallout season 2?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Nothing official has been confirmed about the Fallout season 2 plot just yet. However, that doesn't mean we don't have a pretty good idea about what's coming next. First of all, it seems clear that the Ghoul and Lucy will head out in search of more Vault-Tec members, including Barb (the Ghoul's ex-wife who we've only seen so far in flashbacks).

This will likely put them on the way to New Vegas and the Mojave Wasteland, which will be a big location going forward. It's not yet clear how closely the show will stick to the lore of the games with that one, but expect a brutal and war-torn place.

Then there's the Brotherhood who are now in the best position they've been in years thanks to having the cold fusion device. It's supposedly got "limitless power", and it will be interesting to see if Maximus uses it for good or not...

What have the creators and cast said about Fallout season 2?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

They've been pretty tight-lipped on what to expect next in Fallout season 2, but we have had some clues from the cast and creators.

First of all, co-showrunner Graham Wagner has teased the introduction of a major creature in season 2 after showing their skull in the season 1 finale. "We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn’t want to just throw it away. It’s such a monumental piece," he told TheWrap. "We want to save something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just add on to the massive world-building we had to do already in Season 1. So, Season 2, we’re very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games."

Lucy star Ella Purnell also opened up to GQ about how her character will be very different after the season 2 finale. "I want the audience at the end of the show to wonder if their hero is still a good person," she said. "I don't know who she's gonna be in season two, [but] this is what happens when you break the unbreakable. I don't know who she's about to become."

Meanwhile, Moldaver star Sarita Choudhury spoke to GamesRadar+ about her hopes for what will happen next and, in particular, how her character survived for 200 years.

"Part of me knows a lot and purposely in the season you see and you get what you get. But I would ask the same question," she says. "I know a bit and I can't share it, but I also don't know a lot. But it's also what I loved, because you're like, 'Wait a minute, I want to know from when the bomb fell [what life was like] day by day and then for 200 years. Because she didn't have access to what the Vault dwellers had. I need it to be revealed. You know what I mean?"

