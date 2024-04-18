Everyone liked that: Fallout TV show renewed for season 2 at Amazon

Fallout season 2 is officially a go at Amazon Prime.
Just a week after its explosive premiere on Amazon Prime, the acclaimed Fallout TV show has been renewed for a second season.
Fallout's season 1 finale sets up a second season, but ultimately the bigwigs at Amazon are the ones who decide whether to invest in one. Thankfully, it seems the response to the first season, which currently sits at a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as presumably healthy viewership figures, was enough encouragement.
"Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can't wait to blow up the world all over again," said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.
Fallout is based on the video game series of the same name. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios since 2008's Fallout 3, the story is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland that the player character explores after leaving the secured vault where they'd spent their whole lives before that point. The TV series isn't based on any one particular Fallout game, but instead tells its own story centered around a young woman named Lucy who leaves her home in Vault 33 to find her father in the unforgiving wasteland of a war-ravaged Los Angeles.
