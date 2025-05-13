Fallout TV show renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2's December premiere

Amazon Prime's Fallout TV show has been renewed for season 3 ahead of the season 2 premiere in December, reports Variety.

The first season of Fallout has been extremely well-received and has been watched by over 100 million people, ranking it in the top three Prime Video titles ever. It's perhaps no surprise then that the company is keen on a third season.

Meanwhile, Fallout season 2 "will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas."

Despite production on the new season having been delayed due to the LA fires from earlier in the year, it wrapped filming in early May with a video of Walton Goggins ripping his (fake) skin off.

Season 2 is now on track to premiere on Prime Video in December.

Goggins recently told GamesRadar+ that the new season is on "a whole 'nother level," adding, "I wasn't prepared for where the story was gonna go and how fully fleshed out on the other side of introducing this world to people. Now it is so lived in as if it's been there for two hundred years. It's really quite something. I can’t wait for people to see it."

"We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout," said Amazon's global head of television Vernon Sanders. "Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two."

