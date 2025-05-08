Fallout season 2 wraps filming and celebrates with video of Walton Goggins ripping his skin off

Fallout season 2 has finished filming – and we're headed to New Vegas.

Prime Video announced that the live-action Fallout TV series' second season was completed with a video of Ghoul actor Walton Goggins ripping off the facial prosthetics for his makeup in slow motion. You can watch the video below.

You might remember that, in the final moments of Fallout season 1, we see villain Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) look out over the horizon and begin to walk toward New Vegas. New Vegas was also confirmed as the central location after a set video leaked, showing dazzling New Vegas before the nuclear disaster.

Season 1 also ended with the location of a cold fusion device, which supposedly has enough energy to restart civilization. So it's possible that season 2 will see civilians attempt to restart in none other than New Vegas.

Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production. pic.twitter.com/cbLNCvLLRBMay 8, 2025

Goggins recently told GamesRadar+ that season 2 is "on a whole 'nother level," and that he "wasn't prepared for where the story was gonna go and how fully fleshed out" the world would be.

Fallout: New Vegas is the fourth installment in the video game franchise and centers on a location made up of parts of Arizona, California, and Nevada that was built out of the ruins of what used to be Las Vegas. The story also concerns a conflict over who will ultimately control both New Vegas and the Mojave Wasteland – and it's possible we may see this conflict play out in season 2.

Fallout season 2 does not yet have a release date.