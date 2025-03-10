Fallout season 2’s dazzling and dystopian New Vegas is coming to life in a new leaked video

Season 2 will likely hit Prime Video sometime next year

Fallout
A new leaked video of the Fallout season 2 set gives us a pretty nice close-up of New Vegas - and we can't wait.

One Los Angeles-based fan posted a brief video of the set that sees a dazzling, lit-up pre-war Las Vegas - before the nuclear disaster destroyed civilization as we know it and turned it into New Vegas. You can watch the video below.

In the final moments of Fallout season 1, we see Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) look out over the horizon and begin to walk toward New Vegas. You might also remember that a cold fusion device, that supposedly has enough energy to restart civilization, was located - so it's possible that season 2 will see this attempt at a restart in none other than New Vegas. Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but we're taking bets on an early-mid 2026 premiere.

Fallout: New Vegas, the fourth installment in the video game franchise, centers on a location made up of parts of Arizona, California, and Nevada, that was built out of the ruins of what used to be Las Vegas. In the game, a character known as the Courier is tasked with transporting a package across the Mojave Desert...only to be robbed, shot, and buried alive in a cemetery.

After being rescued by the residents of a small nearby frontier town, the Courier sets out to find their killer and recover the package all while being caught in the middle of a conflict over who will ultimately control both New Vegas and the Mojave Wasteland.

For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to add to your streaming queue.

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

