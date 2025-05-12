One Fallout star says he knows the "endpoint" of the series, and thinks it could take six seasons to get there

Fallout star Aaron Moten, who plays Brotherhood of Steel's Maximus in the Prime Video series, has opened up about the possible end destination for the series.

"When I signed on to do the series, we would have a starting point and then they gave me the endpoint," Moten said during an appearance at Liverpool Comic Con. "That endpoint hasn't changed, but it is [a] season five, six type of endpoint, you know? We've always known we're going to take our time with the development of the characters."

With shows stretching out beyond three or four seasons an increasing rarity in an age of years-long breaks between new episodes, Fallout potentially deciding to spend five or six seasons out in the wastelands could prove to be a breath of fresh air.

But we've got a long way to go until we get there. Fallout has only just wrapped up its second season, which was marked in the best possible way: by Walton Goggins ripping off his Ghoul skin.

For his part, Goggins told GamesRadar+ he "can't wait" for fans to see the new season, insisting it's on a "whole 'nother level" from the critically acclaimed first season.

"I can tell you, being a big fan of the first season, that I'm so proud of – I'm not talking about my work, but all of the work that so many artists kind of put into that, like all the love that went into that – this is a whole ‘nother level," Goggins said. "I wasn't prepared for where the story was gonna go and how fully fleshed out on the other side of introducing this world to people. Now it is so lived in as if it's been there for two hundred years. It's really quite something. I can’t wait for people to see it."

The first season of Fallout is now streaming on Prime Video. For more, check out the latest on Fallout season 2 and our larger looks at the Fallout season 1 ending and Fallout timeline.