Walton Goggins says Fallout season 2 is on a "whole 'nother level": "I wasn’t prepared for where the story was gonna go"

Walton Goggins says we ain't seen nothin' yet when it comes to Fallout season 2.

"I can tell you, being a big fan of the first season, that I'm so proud of - I'm not talking about my work, but all of the work that so many artists kind of put into that, like all the love that went into that," Goggins tells GamesRadar+. "This is a whole ‘nother level. I wasn't prepared for where the story was gonna go and, uh, and how fully fleshed out on the other side of introducing this world to people. Now it is so lived in as if it's been there for two hundred years. It's really quite something. I can’t wait for people to see it."

Goggins earned an Emmy nomination for his starring role in Fallout, a live-action TV show adaptation of the extremely popular video game franchise of the same name. The actor plays the Ghoul, a former actor and father who becomes zombified after a world-ending nuclear disaster and carries himself as a ruthless, violent outlaw - who we can't help but root for. The series premiered in 2024 on Prime Video and broke the streamer's record for most-watched original series. A second season was quickly announced, with the last few seconds of the season finale teasing what's to come (Hint: We're headed to Vegas).

Goggins' most recent project is The Uninvited, an indie comedy of errors that follows a rather unhappy Hollywood couple who set out to host a lavish dinner party - only to have it crashed by a confused elderly woman who accidentally shows up in their driveway and is adamant that it's her house. The impressive ensemble cast includes Elizabeth Reaser, Eve de Dominici, Rufus Sewell, and Pedro Pascal.

Fallout season 2 does not yet have a release date. The Uninvited hits cinemas in the UK on May 9. You can find the complete list of theaters and showtimes here. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.