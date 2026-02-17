Fallout season 2 star Justin Theroux says he'd be "happy" if Mr. House "got left in the Vault" but also wants to see "what made House House" in future seasons

Unlike Mr. House, Justin Theroux can't predict the future – but would be happy to explore more of the nefarious New Vegas leader in future Fallout seasons.

"We catch House, obviously, in the middle of his story, I would love to see what made House House," Theroux offers in an interview with Screen Rant. "What was his defining moment or event in his life that set him on the path that we find him on? But that's purely just the nerd in me wanting to see that."

Come what may, Theroux would be just as happy if House "got left in the Vault", also admitting that he isn't privy to what comes next in the wasteland's story.

"I want to know enough into the future that I can play my motivations, but at the same time, I also want to feel like I'm in the middle of the book myself and not know the ending," Theroux said.

He added, "So, if House ever did return, I would assume that they'd made some sort of accounting for it."

The Fallout season 2 ending saw House briefly accompany Walton Goggins' Ghoul towards the reveal that Barb and Janey Howard had been removed from their cryo pods and upped sticks – likely not of their own volition – to Colorado.

While House was abandoned in the Vault, his face briefly flickers on-screen in Lucky 38 as Lucy (Ella Purnell) and Maximus (Aaron Moten) look out on the New Vegas skyline. Maybe it's not the end...

Fallout season 3 is expected to start filming this summer, with a charity auction offering one lucky fan the chance to step on set for another dose of post-apocalyptic action.

For more, check out our guide to the Fallout season 2 post-credits scene, and how it sets up Liberty Prime Alpha.