Fallout season 2 star Justin Theroux says he'd be "happy" if Mr. House "got left in the Vault" but also wants to see "what made House House" in future seasons

Unlike Mr. House, Justin Theroux can't predict the future – but would be happy to explore more of the nefarious New Vegas leader in future Fallout seasons.

"We catch House, obviously, in the middle of his story, I would love to see what made House House," Theroux offers in an interview with Screen Rant. "What was his defining moment or event in his life that set him on the path that we find him on? But that's purely just the nerd in me wanting to see that."

The Fallout season 2 ending saw House briefly accompany Walton Goggins' Ghoul towards the reveal that Barb and Janey Howard had been removed from their cryo pods and upped sticks – likely not of their own volition – to Colorado.

