You can visit the Fallout season 3 set – if you have $20,000 for this charity auction

The auction winner will also win some cool Fallout merch, too

Fancy throwing yourself into a apocalyptic adventure? Rubbing shoulders with The Ghoul? Blasting a bunch of mutants? Well, now's your chance, thanks to a new Fallout-related charity auction that'll let the winner and a guest step on set of season 3.

There's a catch, though: you've got to have upwards of $20,000 going spare to throw your cowboy hat into the ring...

