You can visit the Fallout season 3 set – if you have $20,000 for this charity auction

Fancy throwing yourself into a apocalyptic adventure? Rubbing shoulders with The Ghoul? Blasting a bunch of mutants? Well, now's your chance, thanks to a new Fallout-related charity auction that'll let the winner and a guest step on set of season 3.

There's a catch, though: you've got to have upwards of $20,000 going spare to throw your cowboy hat into the ring...

On February 13, Bethesda Game Studios took to social media to encourage deep-pocketed fans of the video game adaptation to bid on the "once-in-a-lifetime behind-the-scenes experience" in Los Angeles. "This package also includes an exclusive collection of Fallout fan gear: a Fallout S2 poster, Fallout jacket, Fallout beanie, Fallout playing cards with leather case, Nuka Cola bottle cap magnet, an action figure of Cooper, and The Ghoul bobblehead," the post adds, before concluding: "The winning bid will go to granting Wishes through Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic."

What's perhaps most exciting is that the visit will be during production, so the winner and their guest has the opportunity to see the likes of Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and more in action.

Following that (quite literally) explosive Fallout season 2 ending, we can expect to see the trio explore Colorado and prepare for war as they face off against a new threat from the Brotherhood of Steel: Liberty Prime Alpha. Colorado is a state that's never actually been seen in the source material, which means the set the auction winner will visit will be brand spanking new. Exciting stuff!

Fallout is streaming now. For more watchlist inspiration, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime. Keep up to date with all things Fallout season 3 with our trusty guide.