You can visit the Fallout season 3 set – if you have $20,000 for this charity auction

Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Fancy throwing yourself into a apocalyptic adventure? Rubbing shoulders with The Ghoul? Blasting a bunch of mutants? Well, now's your chance, thanks to a new Fallout-related charity auction that'll let the winner and a guest step on set of season 3.
There's a catch, though: you've got to have upwards of $20,000 going spare to throw your cowboy hat into the ring...
On February 13, Bethesda Game Studios took to social media to encourage deep-pocketed fans of the video game adaptation to bid on the "once-in-a-lifetime behind-the-scenes experience" in Los Angeles. "This package also includes an exclusive collection of Fallout fan gear: a Fallout S2 poster, Fallout jacket, Fallout beanie, Fallout playing cards with leather case, Nuka Cola bottle cap magnet, an action figure of Cooper, and The Ghoul bobblehead," the post adds, before concluding: "The winning bid will go to granting Wishes through Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic."
What's perhaps most exciting is that the visit will be during production, so the winner and their guest has the opportunity to see the likes of Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and more in action.
Following that (quite literally) explosive Fallout season 2 ending, we can expect to see the trio explore Colorado and prepare for war as they face off against a new threat from the Brotherhood of Steel: Liberty Prime Alpha. Colorado is a state that's never actually been seen in the source material, which means the set the auction winner will visit will be brand spanking new. Exciting stuff!
Fallout is streaming now. For more watchlist inspiration, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime. Keep up to date with all things Fallout season 3 with our trusty guide.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.