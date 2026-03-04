Seth MacFarlane says an entire new season of The Orville has been written, but Ted could be dead

Seth MacFarlane has provided updates on the continuation of two live-action series he's involved with – but one is far more promising than the other.

Despite being radio silent for four years, sci-fi comedy The Orville – which follows the interstellar adventures of the USS Orville and its crew – could be back for more episodes.

"I will be honest with you: season four is written," MacFarlane told The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s just a question of when we have the time to produce it."

MacFarlane added, "I’m the problem. It’s [a matter of] when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens."

The Orville first premiered in 2017 on Fox and a second season swiftly followed. The series being put on ice isn't new, however; a third season took another three years to arrive.

While we're likely to see Captain Mercer back on the bridge before too long, the same can't be said for the Ted series, the prequel to the two Mark Wahlberg-starring comedies.

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, MacFarlane said there are "no direct plans" for Ted season 3. A second season, featuring Max Burkholder as a younger John alongside MacFarlane's foul-mouthed bear, is premiering on March 5. An animated series has also been mooted.

MacFarlane's busy schedule has also put paid to a Family Guy movie, with the creator of the hit animated series explaining during a 2024 PaleyFest panel, "I have known what that movie will be for the past 15 years and I just haven’t had the time to get to it, but I do know what it will be." (H/T The Wrap).

