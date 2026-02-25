As Scrubs creator says reboots only work "when it's a new story", star Zach Braff says the revival isn't "overdoing the nostalgia"

Scrubs is back doing rounds once more for a 2026 revival starring original cast members Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison.

But that doesn't mean it's going to be playing the old hits or, in Tony Soprano's words, engaging in the lowest form of conversation with 'Remember when?'

“For me, it’s not overdoing the nostalgia," Braff told The Ringer. "You have a few touchstones that the audience loves. But you’re building out new stories and new places in their lives. ... You're not just going, 'Oh, remember this? Remember that?' That gets old quick and also doesn't invite in a new audience."

To that end, the new Scrubs series invites in a clutch of new interns to Sacred Heart, as well as a meddlesome HR rep to put the kibosh on any of Dr. Cox's tough love teaching lessons.

There are small tweaks and callbacks, including a botched 'Eagle!' attempt and a modern update to Scrubs' iconic title credits sequence, but freshness remains paramount for the ABC and Hulu series.

Original series creator Bill Lawrence, onboard this time as producer, said, "Reboots work when it’s a new story."

Faison, who returns as Turk, added that the Scrubs return is "a revival of the way we were the first three seasons, when everything had heart."

Thus far, Scrubs has received mixed reviews upon its return, with one verdict stating that the reboot felt "forced." Despite that, it's currently sitting pretty with a 92% score on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Scrubs is airing on ABC from February 25, with new episodes coming to Disney Plus the next day. If you want to know what that means for your viewing plans, here's how to watch the Scrubs reboot.

In the meantime, check out the new TV shows heading your way soon.