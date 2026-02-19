17 years after the original medical comedy series came to an end, the Scrubs revival debuts to mixed reviews from critics

Scrubs season 10 hits screens next week

Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, Donald Faison in Scrubs season 10
After 17 long years, the medical comedy show Scrubs is returning to our screens with its tenth season, but the revival seems to be dividing critics as reviews begin to pour in.

The vast majority of critics seem to have welcomed back the show with open arms, celebrating its return and commitment to what we loved most about the '00s hit. "This is a revival with real purpose," said TV Line's Ryan Schwartz. Collider writer Greer Riddell adds that season 10 doesn't try to "reinvent the wheel" but "leans into what made Scrubs so enduring — the absurdity, heart, and friendships that keep it alive."

