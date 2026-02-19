17 years after the original medical comedy series came to an end, the Scrubs revival debuts to mixed reviews from critics
Scrubs season 10 hits screens next week
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
After 17 long years, the medical comedy show Scrubs is returning to our screens with its tenth season, but the revival seems to be dividing critics as reviews begin to pour in.
The vast majority of critics seem to have welcomed back the show with open arms, celebrating its return and commitment to what we loved most about the '00s hit. "This is a revival with real purpose," said TV Line's Ryan Schwartz. Collider writer Greer Riddell adds that season 10 doesn't try to "reinvent the wheel" but "leans into what made Scrubs so enduring — the absurdity, heart, and friendships that keep it alive."
Robert Ebert writer Brian Tallerico says that although "a lot of the 2026 Scrubs hinges on lingering affection for the original," the "timing seems more natural than a standard cash grab. The new cast is fun, the old cast slides back in where you left them, and the laughs come more regularly than most of the newest network TV sitcoms."
However, many are wondering if it should have been left in the past. "No calming bedside manner can get around the cold, hard truth: There is little life to be found in the 10th season of Scrubs," said Chase Hutchinson from The Seattle Times, adding that the reboot feels "forced." Similarly, Variety's Alison Herman describes the comeback as "millennial cringe," writing, "Why watch a season that tries to stick as closely to the original as possible when you can just watch the original itself?"
Alas, the revival has landed a respective 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which brings the series back to its heyday and is a big improvement from season 9, which earned 53%. Welcoming back original stars Zach Braff as Dr. John Dorian, Donald Faison as Dr. Chris Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid, Scrubs season 10 sees the trio return to the hospital for the first time in a long time, where they find that medicine has changed.
Scrubs season 10 premieres on Hulu and Disney Plus on February 25. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus, and keep up with new TV shows coming your way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.