17 years after the original medical comedy series came to an end, the Scrubs revival debuts to mixed reviews from critics

After 17 long years, the medical comedy show Scrubs is returning to our screens with its tenth season, but the revival seems to be dividing critics as reviews begin to pour in.

The vast majority of critics seem to have welcomed back the show with open arms, celebrating its return and commitment to what we loved most about the '00s hit. "This is a revival with real purpose," said TV Line's Ryan Schwartz. Collider writer Greer Riddell adds that season 10 doesn't try to "reinvent the wheel" but "leans into what made Scrubs so enduring — the absurdity, heart, and friendships that keep it alive."

Robert Ebert writer Brian Tallerico says that although "a lot of the 2026 Scrubs hinges on lingering affection for the original," the "timing seems more natural than a standard cash grab. The new cast is fun, the old cast slides back in where you left them, and the laughs come more regularly than most of the newest network TV sitcoms."

However, many are wondering if it should have been left in the past. "No calming bedside manner can get around the cold, hard truth: There is little life to be found in the 10th season of Scrubs," said Chase Hutchinson from The Seattle Times, adding that the reboot feels "forced." Similarly, Variety's Alison Herman describes the comeback as "millennial cringe," writing, "Why watch a season that tries to stick as closely to the original as possible when you can just watch the original itself?"

Alas, the revival has landed a respective 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which brings the series back to its heyday and is a big improvement from season 9, which earned 53%. Welcoming back original stars Zach Braff as Dr. John Dorian, Donald Faison as Dr. Chris Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid, Scrubs season 10 sees the trio return to the hospital for the first time in a long time, where they find that medicine has changed.

Scrubs season 10 premieres on Hulu and Disney Plus on February 25.